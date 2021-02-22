How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year
The fear of the coronavirus has made way for a fierce desire to compete in star Indian boxer M C Mary Kom's mind as she gears up for her first tournament in a year next week, having recovered from the muscle loss triggered by a recent bout of dengue.
The 37-year-old six-time world champion mostly trained at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru for a fortnight last month after recovering from dengue.
Next week at the Boxam International tournament in Spain, she will step into the ring for the first time since making the cut for Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Qualifiers in Jordan last year.
"I was scared (of travelling) and I will still be very cautious and concerned but then how long can you go on fearing? The cycle has to stop at some point," she told PTI in an interview as she looked ahead to the Olympic year.
"One just has to be sensible to avoid the virus and I am trying my best to be that, wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene like always. But being scared of it, like I was for a long time, perhaps that should not happen," she said referring to her previously stated reluctance to travel abroad for training amid the pandemic.
The tournament she will be seen in next, along with eight other Olympic-bound Indian boxers, will be held in Castellon from March 1 to 7. The Indian team is expected to leave at the weekend.
"My body feels good. Like everyone, I also had a rough 2020. The dengue (in December) wreaked havoc. I lost a lot of muscle because of it and my weight had shot up drastically. I was about 57-59 till last month," she revealed.
"But all it took was 15 days of regimented training (in Bengaluru national camp) and now I am back to my usual weight of 51-52, the muscles are also in shape. I think I am good to go, rest you can ask my coaches for who knows, I could be bragging," she said, breaking into laughter.
The training in Bengaluru's Inspire Institute of Sports, with which the Boxing Federation of India has a tie-up, now includes sparring, an essential aspect which was barred because of the strict COVID-19 protocol earlier in place.
"That has been a huge relief. It is done in groups and everyone is tested, so the risk has been majorly taken care of," the Manipuri mother of four said.
She might no longer fear the virus that put the world into disarray last year but the International Olympic Committee's recent decision to cancel boxing's world qualifiers because of the challenges posed by the pandemic do underline the continuing concerns.
Mary Kom, who is an athlete ambassador of the IOC task force which is handling boxing's qualification process and the main event for the Games, said it was a decision based on practical issues despite the many disappointments it is bound to cause.
"We all want things to go back to normal but at the same time, there are challenges too and this decision is a result of that. Even if I had opposed, it wouldn't have made any difference.
"All I can say is that those who qualified when the competitions were on, they got lucky."
Speaking about the Games in July-August, Mary Kom said she knows the expectations from her and is ready for the challenge too even though she would be up against much younger competition.
"You know, when I joined the camp in Bengaluru, I was still the fastest among all. So, whatever happened to all that talk about being faster than me, better than me.
"I know it won't be easy in Tokyo and it has never been easy for me. So what's new there? I would again say what I always say when I am asked about expectations. I will give my best, the result, however, is not in my hands," she said.
"I am in a joyful space in my life. I intend to keep it that way."
And what about after Tokyo?
"Let's focus on Tokyo first. Once that is done, we will talk about what happens after that," she signed off.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender set for return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi World Cup could break the Tokyo tie for Indian shooters
- The two quotas in women’s rifle were earned by Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, who were the first two Indian shooters to secure the quotas at the World Championship in Changwon in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amalraj survives, Jeet bows out of TT Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta made vice-presidents of revived players' association
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indians win two gold medals at Montenegro boxing tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox