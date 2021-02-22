IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
others

How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year

The 37-year-old six-time world champion mostly trained at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru for a fortnight last month after recovering from dengue.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST

The fear of the coronavirus has made way for a fierce desire to compete in star Indian boxer M C Mary Kom's mind as she gears up for her first tournament in a year next week, having recovered from the muscle loss triggered by a recent bout of dengue.

The 37-year-old six-time world champion mostly trained at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru for a fortnight last month after recovering from dengue.

Next week at the Boxam International tournament in Spain, she will step into the ring for the first time since making the cut for Tokyo Olympics at the Asian Qualifiers in Jordan last year.

"I was scared (of travelling) and I will still be very cautious and concerned but then how long can you go on fearing? The cycle has to stop at some point," she told PTI in an interview as she looked ahead to the Olympic year.

"One just has to be sensible to avoid the virus and I am trying my best to be that, wearing masks, maintaining personal hygiene like always. But being scared of it, like I was for a long time, perhaps that should not happen," she said referring to her previously stated reluctance to travel abroad for training amid the pandemic.

The tournament she will be seen in next, along with eight other Olympic-bound Indian boxers, will be held in Castellon from March 1 to 7. The Indian team is expected to leave at the weekend.

"My body feels good. Like everyone, I also had a rough 2020. The dengue (in December) wreaked havoc. I lost a lot of muscle because of it and my weight had shot up drastically. I was about 57-59 till last month," she revealed.

"But all it took was 15 days of regimented training (in Bengaluru national camp) and now I am back to my usual weight of 51-52, the muscles are also in shape. I think I am good to go, rest you can ask my coaches for who knows, I could be bragging," she said, breaking into laughter.

The training in Bengaluru's Inspire Institute of Sports, with which the Boxing Federation of India has a tie-up, now includes sparring, an essential aspect which was barred because of the strict COVID-19 protocol earlier in place.

"That has been a huge relief. It is done in groups and everyone is tested, so the risk has been majorly taken care of," the Manipuri mother of four said.

She might no longer fear the virus that put the world into disarray last year but the International Olympic Committee's recent decision to cancel boxing's world qualifiers because of the challenges posed by the pandemic do underline the continuing concerns.

Mary Kom, who is an athlete ambassador of the IOC task force which is handling boxing's qualification process and the main event for the Games, said it was a decision based on practical issues despite the many disappointments it is bound to cause.

"We all want things to go back to normal but at the same time, there are challenges too and this decision is a result of that. Even if I had opposed, it wouldn't have made any difference.

"All I can say is that those who qualified when the competitions were on, they got lucky."

Speaking about the Games in July-August, Mary Kom said she knows the expectations from her and is ready for the challenge too even though she would be up against much younger competition.

"You know, when I joined the camp in Bengaluru, I was still the fastest among all. So, whatever happened to all that talk about being faster than me, better than me.

"I know it won't be easy in Tokyo and it has never been easy for me. So what's new there? I would again say what I always say when I am asked about expectations. I will give my best, the result, however, is not in my hands," she said.

"I am in a joyful space in my life. I intend to keep it that way."

And what about after Tokyo?

"Let's focus on Tokyo first. Once that is done, we will talk about what happens after that," she signed off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mary kom
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
File photo of Tennys Sandgren(REUTERS)
tennis

Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 14, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Sandgren said on Twitter he had tested positive in November and returned another positive test on Monday and might not be able to board the flight, one of 15 carrying players and coaching staff to the first Grand Slam of the year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Semi Final - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 6, 2021 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks dejected after the match Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File photo(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:02 AM IST
They are currently the top two in the Premier League. Between them they have won 19 FA Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
West Ham's manager David Moyes walks on the pitch at the end of the English FA Cup third round soccer match between Stockport County and West Ham United at Edgeley Park in Stockport, England, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (Martin Rickett/Pool via AP)(AP)
football

West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:00 AM IST
It earned West Ham a home match against third-tier Doncaster in the fourth round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
Photo of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu.(Twitter)
badminton

India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues

By Sandip Sikdar
UPDATED ON JAN 11, 2021 10:31 PM IST
  • PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
File photo of Paris St Germain's Neymar(REUTERS)
football

Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Dec. 13 when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh celebrates beating Alexander Horvath during their Middleweight contest at the Echo Arena.(Getty Images)
others

Vijender set for return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:09 PM IST
This will be Vijender's fifth fight in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
MC Mary Kom punches a bag during a training session at Balewadi Stadium in Pune.(REUTERS)
others

How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:58 PM IST
The 37-year-old six-time world champion mostly trained at home in 2020 and joined the national camp in Bengaluru for a fortnight last month after recovering from dengue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
others

Delhi World Cup could break the Tokyo tie for Indian shooters

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:13 AM IST
  • The two quotas in women’s rifle were earned by Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, who were the first two Indian shooters to secure the quotas at the World Championship in Changwon in 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021(Khelo India / Twitter)
Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021(Khelo India / Twitter)
others

Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Games to be held in the city-based Jain University and other venues, Rijiju told a press conference here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Anthony Amalraj(Getty Images)
Photo of Anthony Amalraj(Getty Images)
others

Amalraj survives, Jeet bows out of TT Nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Ninth seed Amalraj eked out a 12-10, 7-11, 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12 win at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium, while 10th-seeded Jeet Chandra went down meekly to former sub-junior champion Preyesh Raj Suresh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Pankaj Advani.(PTI)
File photo of Pankaj Advani.(PTI)
others

Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta made vice-presidents of revived players' association

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Mumbai-based businessman Ramakrishnan was a bronze medallist at the 2019 World Master Snooker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(REUTERS)
Representational image.(REUTERS)
others

Indians win two gold medals at Montenegro boxing tourney

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Apart from the two gold medals, the Indians added two silver and three more bronze to their tally on the penultimate day of the competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP