'Hungrier' Yuvraj eyes European card

Yuvraj Singh Sandhu can be excused for feeling a bit unlucky. Last year, he was tied with Manu Gandas at five wins on the PGTI tour till the latter nosed ahead at the SSP Chawrasia Invitational to register a record sixth win of the year. On the penultimate day of that tournament, PGTI announced their agreement with the DP World Tour that guaranteed the PGTI Order of Merit winner a direct entry to the European tour for the next year.

While Gandas got the lucky break and made his DP World Tour debut at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship earlier this month, Sandhu was left ruing his chances. The narrow miss, however, has not bogged him down. "It has only made me more determined and hungrier to create my chances and grab them," the 26-year-old said after ending Day 2 of the ongoing Hero Indian Open to finish tied sixth.

"Of course, every golfer wants to play the DP World Tour and later the PGA Tour and I am no different. But rather than mulling over what could have been, I would like to create another such opportunity for myself and grab it this time," he said.

"I am still only 26, so I have got age on my side. I have got a taste of winning and I know what it takes to win. I guess it's a blessing in disguise."

The second place on the PGTI rankings has however ensured Sandhu a final-stage entry into the European Q-School (qualification school). A strong show there will send him straight into the DP World Tour next year.

"It's a pathway I am certainly targetting. The planning has already begun in my head," Sandhu said.

The European tour Q School, Sandhu said, will be based in Spain although the venue and schedule are yet to be announced.

"Shubhankar has played in quite a few courses in Spain, so I am ready to eat his brains. I'll ask him each and everything about the course and go about my preparation," added Sandhu.

The camaraderie is understandable. Sharma, Gandas, and Sandhu go back a long way. The three played at the junior circuit together before Sharma turned pro in 2013. Gandas followed suit two years later while Sandhu did it in 2018, the same year Sharma became the youngest Indian to earn a European card.

"There has always been a very healthy rivalry among us. We are friends first and competitors later," said Sandhu, who still hangs out with Sharma whenever they are in Chandigarh.

"Me, Shubhi (Shubhankar), and Ajeetesh (Sandhu) like to go out together. It's great fun. Whenever we sit together, the conversations are always about making each other better. We exchange notes on technology, opponents, courses, clubs...you name it."

"I understand international sport can be brutal, but for me, my relationships with these guys matter more than anything else," added Sandhu who still follows Sharma's progress wherever his friend is playing.

"It's the same with him. We follow each other's progress. It's a very pure bond."