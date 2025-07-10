Ignominious exit but Horner gave this F1 team wings

New Delhi: In the spring of 2005, a freckle-faced Christian Horner, only 31 years of age, had stepped onto the factory floor of a Formula 1 team based in Milton Keynes with an enormous responsibility on his inexperienced shoulders: to transform an unsuccessful Jaguar Racing into a headline-making Red Bull Racing. Former Red Bull Racing team chief Christian Horner. (AP/File)

Twenty years and some grey hair later, Horner stepped on to the same floor on Wednesday morning to deliver his farewell speech after the Salzburg-based Red Bull board decided to remove the longest serving F1 team principal.

In between, Horner transformed a team bought primarily to market an energy drink into one of F1s most successful with eight drivers’ championships, six constructors’ titles, 124 wins, 287 podiums and 107 pole positions.

“After an incredible journey of 20 years together, it is with a heavy heart that today I say goodbye to the team I have absolutely loved,” the 51-year-old said in a statement.

“Every one of you, the amazing people at the factory, have been the heart and soul of everything that we have achieved. Win and lose, every step of the way, we have stood by each other as one and I will never forget that. It’s been a privilege being part of and leading this epic team and I am so proud of our collective accomplishments and you all.”

Horner was given the reins of the team that had its origins in Stewart GP which lasted only three years (1997-99) before being bought by Jaguar. Despite five years (2000-2004) as a legendary British manufacturer, the team never finished above seventh in the constructors’ standings when Red Bull decided to take over the struggling outfit.

Under Horner, the base at Milton Keynes expanded three times in size, turning into a massive campus that not just had the car factory but also the wind tunnel for testing in addition to employing over 1,000 people to develop the two fastest cars in F1.

As CEO, Horner helped bring in people crucial in turning the team with humble beginnings into world beaters. Car designers Adrian Newey and Rob Marshall, sporting director Jonathan Wheatley – all brought on board by Horner – were instrumental in developing the team.

With former driver and motorsport executive Helmut Marko, Horner built the Red Bull Junior Programme which produced the likes of four-time world champions Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen along with race winners Daniel Ricciardo, Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly.

He also oversaw the purchase of Faenza-based Minardi which turned into Toro Rosso, later AlphaTauri, and now Racing Bulls, turning it into a feeder team for Red Bull.

Horner saw immense success with Vettel from 2010 to 2013 before Mercedes started dominating the hybrid era but once again it was his team that broke the reign of the Silver Arrows when Verstappen pipped Hamilton to the crown in an epic battle in 2021. The Dutchman went on to win the next three drivers’ titles too.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has revealed that Horner wasn’t given an explanation for his ouster and that the decision came as a shock for him. Yet there have been rumblings in the past year-and-a-half, especially since he was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a female member of his team in February 2024.

Though he was absolved in two separate investigations – one internal and the other external – accusations have lingered which could have been one the many contributing factors in his sacking.

The Verstappen factor could have also contributed. Though the four-time world champion appears to have a good relationship with Horner, it is Max’s father and former F1 driver Jos who has been publicly critical of the official.

The junior Verstappen is unquestionably the hottest property in F1 today, winning the last four world titles with the last one coming in a car that clearly wasn’t the fastest. This season, Verstappen has won the lion’s share of Red Bull’s points (165 out of 172) with no driver in the other seat being able to match up to his level ever since the departure of Daniel Ricciardo in 2018.

It automatically gives his camp, comprising primarily his father and manager Raymond Vermeulen, a voice with weight which can control the proceedings in the team. To add to it, Verstappen has been linked with a move to Mercedes over the past few weeks.

If Verstappen decides to move it would prove to be disastrous for Red Bull, especially in the light of its technical team moving away in the last season or so. Newey has joined Aston Martin, Marshall to McLaren and Wheatley to Sauber.

These departures have come in the face of the engine regulation changes in 2026, said to be one of the biggest in F1 history, which will see a revised and more environment friendly power unit and new active aerodynamics. Also for the first time, Red Bull will be producing their own engines with the help of Ford which will be a massive switch against giants like Mercedes and Ferrari.

Though Red Bull have won two races this season, thanks to the genius of Verstappen, their car is nowhere close to McLaren, which has won nine of the 12 races this term. And traditionally, the best driver is always in the best car.

Another issue that Horner has been unable to fix is the problem of the second driver who just cannot compete against Verstappen. Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Perez, Liam Lawson and now Yuki Tsunoda – none of them has been able to extract the maximum from the car as much as Verstappen which led Red Bull to lose the constructors’ title both in 2021 and 2024 despite winning the drivers’ crown.

Another factor could be the demise of Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, who died in October 2022, someone who trusted Horner blindly. It is an open secret that since then a section of the Red Bull management wasn’t keen to continue with the Briton.

F1 is a complex business and the regular follower only gets to see the tip of the iceberg. We may speculate but may never know the real reasons for Horner’s sacking. Nevertheless, Horner leaves a lasting legacy at the pinnacle of motorsport who, as pundit Karun Chandhok explained to Sky Sports F1, will be remembered for making a “semi-serious, energy drinks fun team” into world champions.