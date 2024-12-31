IGU poll confusion continues as IOA recognises Shetty’s election

New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has given recognition to the Indian Golf Union (IGU) faction led by Harish Kumar Shetty after having “reviewed the facts” and “examined the procedural adherence” of the contentious December 15 polls. Harish Kumar Shetty and Bijender Singh held separate elections for the Indian Golf Union and AGMs under different Returning Officers (AFP)

Shetty and Bijender Singh held separate elections and AGMs under different Returning Officers (ROs). Shetty faction’s elections were conducted by retired Allahabad high court judge OP Garg while Singh was re-elected in polls conducted by retired Punjab and Haryana high court judge, Rameshwar Malik.

“After a detailed study of the documents of two different AGM and elections held on the same dates at two different venues in New Delhi, it is concluded that the AGM and election conducted by the Returning Officer Justice OP Garg (Retd) is valid with many reasons and some of them are: The Returning Officer, who was initially officially appointed had never resigned as alleged by the IGU and thus was the competent person to conduct the election as notified by IGU,” IOA’s letter signed by president, PT Usha, said in its letter.

Stating that Shetty’s elections had the “required quorum in accordance with the Article 22 of the IGU rules,” Usha added. “The IOA recognises the elected Governing Council of the IGU with the below office-bearers, Harish Kumar Shetty (President), Basant Kumar Repswal (Secretary General), Manoj Joshi (Hony treasurer).”

Incumbent president Brijender Singh, who had earlier declared victory in the deferred polls, called Usha’s letter “meaningless and frivolous”.

“What authority does she have? There is no rule that gives IOA president the power to recognise or derecognise federation elections. The appointment of Justice Malik as RO was cleared by Delhi high court, so how can IOA deem it null and void?” Singh asked.

The high court had on December 13 upheld Justice Malik’s appointment as RO while dismissing Bengal Golf Association’s plea for his removal. “As per the national sports code, an observer from the sports ministry (MYAS) ought to be present in a federation election. Mr SPS Tomar, who was given the role by MYAS, was present in my election and not in the other one. Also, as per sports code, only the General Council or federation president has the authority to call the elections or change its venue. So, Mr Shetty’s elections didn’t have any legal validity either,” Singh added.

Singh’s group is in the process of writing to IOA to put forth their arguments. “We do not wish to escalate the issue, and that’s why we will reply to IOA’s letter soon. Our future course of action will depend on IOA’s response,” he said.