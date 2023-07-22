‘I’m looking to fight Jon Jones eventually': World No. 5 UFC star Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall is set to take on Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC fight night on Saturday. Ranked No.5 in the world, Aspinall will be fighting in front of his home crowd in London against Tybura who sits at the No.10 position in the rankings. The co-main event will see Molly McCann in action against Julija Stoliarenko in the women flyweight category. Tom Aspinall(Twitter)

In an interview facilitated by Sony Sports Network, UFC Heavyweight fighter Aspinall talked about his upcoming fight. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

You are ranked No.5 while your opponent, Marcin Tybura is No. 10, will the rankings play on your mind in the upcoming fight?

Not really!, I am not really too bothered about rankings. Rankings are quite irrelevant to me at this stage. I need to get a win regardless of rankings, so I am not thinking about that at all.

How different will be the home crowd in the arena in London as compared to the ones in America?

I can't really compare it too much. Few times I fought in the US, it was still in the pandemic. So it's kinda difficult to gauge. To fight in England, obviously, I an English guy. I get so many people supporting me.

What's your message for your opponent Marcin Tybura ahead of the fight?

He[Tybura] has gotta to be ready for the best version of me that has ever been. I am in really really good shape now and I am looking forward to Saturday.

How do you see heavyweight champion Jon Jones as a potential rival ?

If you are not aiming to fight the best guy in the world, then why else are you gonna be in the sport. I am looking to fight Jon Jones eventually.

Why hasn't UFC become as popular in India as it's in the US and UK? What message do you have for upcoming UFC fighters from India?

In India, UFC is still growing. To represent the sport, you need to be ready. To speak about it in any situation to anybody, you need to be able to explain what the sports is about anytime of the day and anywhere.

