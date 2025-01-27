India aspires to be among top 10 sporting nations by 2036: Mandaviya

Ahmedabad: India aspires to rank among the top 10 sporting nations globally by 2036, when it hopes to host the Olympics, union sports minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday. He was addressing the first International Olympic Research Conference, organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in Gandhinagar. * (PTI)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned hosting the Olympics in 2036, which symbolises India’s growing strength. As we move toward a developed India, the nation will celebrate its centenary of independence in 2047. By then, India will be among the developed nations. The role of Fit India is crucial in ensuring not just physical fitness but also mental fitness among citizens. A mentally and physically fit person contributes to building an ideal society, which paves the way for a prosperous nation. Hence, sports are a symbol of our rising strength,” Mandaviya said.

The four-day conference aims to establish India as a significant player in the global Olympic ecosystem, focusing on financial sustainability, strategic planning and collaborative networks to bolster India’s bid to stage the 2036 Olympics.

“By 2036, Modiji has set the goal for India to rank among the top 10 nations in sports, and by the centenary year of independence, we aim to rank among the top five. To achieve this, we must step onto the field, compete, and win. Those who win leave their mark and convert their victories into medals. Sports science plays a vital role in enhancing our medal tally. Therefore, when we talk about Olympic research, it involves studying its social, youth, exposure, and international perception impacts, which together create comprehensive Olympic research,” he added.

Mandaviya underscored the pivotal role of BCORE (Bharat Centre of Olympic Research and Education) in India’s Olympic journey. He said sports can provide solutions to numerous challenges, which was why Modi initiated major campaigns like Khelo India and Fit India.

“This conference is not a small event; over 60 research papers will be presented here. Researchers from many countries conducting research on the Olympics are participating. This is the first such conference in South Asia, and it will have a significant impact not only on our nation but globally. This will take sports one step further,” he said.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, Thomas Bach, in a video message emphasised on the integration of sports and education for a holistic approach to youth development and nation-building.

He highlighted initiatives like Khelo India and the Khel Mahakumbh , which have fostered grassroots sports development, inspired active lifestyles among the youth, and contributed to building a productive and healthy society. Referring to BCORE as “Bharat Core” he stressed its importance in aligning with India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2027 and its long-term vision for the Olympics.

Harsh Sanghavi, the State Minister of Sports, Gujarat, highlighted the state’s grassroots sports initiatives, particularly the record-breaking participation in the Khel Mahakumbh. He emphasized aligning sports with youth education and underscored the critical role of a strong sports culture in preparing India’s youth for international platforms.

Lambis Konstantinidis, Executive Director of Planning and Coordination for Paris 2024 Olympics, offered a roadmap for India’s Olympic preparations and stressed the importance of sustainable development, strong leadership, and technical expertise to ensure the success of the sports.