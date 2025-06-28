India No. 1 R Praggnanandhaa responds to Viswanathan Anand after overpowering D Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi in live rankings

R Praggnanandhaa clinched the title at the UzChess Cup Masters in dramatic circumstances, and the win saw him become the new India No. 1. Praggnanandhaa is World No. 4 now in the live classical chess rankings, with an Elo rating of 2778.3. He is ahead of reigning world champion D Gukesh, who is fifth with a rating of 1776.6 and Arjun Erigaisi (2775.7) is sixth in the standings. R Praggnanandhaa responded to Viswanathan Anand's special praise.

The 19-year-old GM beat Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Abdusattorov, with Black pieces in the final round to win the trophy, and the result saw him better Gukesh and Arjun in the rankings.

‘This one felt special’

Five-time World Chess Champion Viswanathan Anand reacted to the landmark moment on X, and hailed Praggnanandhaa. He wrote, “Congrats to @rpraggnachess for winning the Uzbekistan chess Cup. Third major classical victory this year. Of all his wins this year, this one seemed the least likely with just two rounds to go”.

“However he defeated Arjun Erigaisi and today in the crucial match defeated Nodirbek Abdussattorov to tie for first place. In an impressive demonstration of character he won his third tiebreak of the year as well.

“He is deservedly the new number four in the chess world and the highest rated player in India”, he further added.

Praggnanandhaa responded to Anand’s tweet, and remarked that ‘this one felt special’.

He wrote, “Thank you so much, @vishy64theking sir! This one felt special, it means a lot coming from you. Grateful always for your support and inspiration!”

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen is still with World No. 1, with an Elo rating of 2839.2. American GMs Hikaru Nakamura (2807) and Fabiano Caruana (2784.2) are second and third in the live rankings. Meanwhile, Anand is the ranked 13th and is also the India No. 4, with an Elo rating of 2743. Aravindh Chithambaram is the India No. 5, with an Elo rating of 2724.0.