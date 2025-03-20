India submits expression of interest to host CWG 2030

New Delhi: India has submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha has sent a letter to Commonwealth Games Federation president Chris Jenkins to this effect. India had hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 and is keen to stage the Games in 2030 (HT Archive)

“IOA has officially submitted the EOI for the 2030 Games. A letter of support from the Gujarat government has also been sent along with the letter,” a senior IOA official told HT.

The last date to bid for the Games is March 31. India hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

Last month, union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya spoke about the government’s intention to bid for the 2030 CWG, which will also mark the centenary of the Games. The 2030 edition is expected to serve as crucial preparation towards India’s ambitious plan to stage the 2036 Olympics. India has sent a letter of intent to IOC’s Future Hosts Commission.

The Gujarat government is already developing sports infrastructure in Ahmedabad with an eye on the 2036 Olympics with projects worth ₹6,000 crore coming up. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Sports Enclave is being renovated with an athletes’ village planned nearby. A state of the art athletics stadium is being built in Karai, Gandhinagar, which can also host rugby and football. A multi-purpose indoor stadium will be part of the complex. Another multi-purpose stadium is being designed in the Naranpura Sports Complex in Ahmedabad for sports like swimming, badminton, squash, etc. A velodrome is being constructed in Gandhinagar.

The CWG was in trouble when Australia’s Victoria state pulled out as hosts of the 2026 Games due to cost escalation. Gold Coast offered to co-host the event but they also withdrew. It was difficult for CGF to find a host nation.

The 2026 edition was finally taken over by Glasgow, who had organised the 2014 Games. However, major sports disciplines have been dropped and a curtailed 10-sport programme will be organised in just four venues. The 2022 Birmingham Games had 20 disciplines and India won 61 medals.

If India hosts the 2030 Games, it will be a return to a full-fledged sports programme with wrestling, shooting, table tennis, badminton, squash, archery and hockey expected to make a comeback. None of these disciplines are part of next year’s Games.

Top CGF officials, including Jenkins, visited India in January when discussions happened first with the sports ministry and then with IOA.

CGF has also announced a new approach to the bidding process – similar to the host city process followed by the International Olympic Committee.

“The new approach will start with an initial co-creation and collaboration phase between the CGF and representatives of potential host countries or territories along with the respective CGA (national sports association), followed by a CGF-led evaluation process and recommendation of a host, with the final appointment of the host ultimately decided by the CGF General Assembly,” according to CGF.

Jenkins has said it is time to reset and redefine CWG as a “co-created, flexible and sustainable model” for the future. Minimising costs, legacy benefits, reducing carbon footprint and enhancing social impacts will be part of the new blueprint to host the Games.

Host nations will now have increased flexibility to shape the Games for local communities. The Games will now allow for an innovative, inclusive and exciting sports programme.