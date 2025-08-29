India submits proposal to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

New Delhi: India, on Friday, submitted a formal proposal to Commonwealth Sport (CS) in London to host the 2030 edition of the Commonwealth Games (CWG). According to the proposal, the Games will be staged in October for a duration of 12 days. The Indian delegation, led by Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi, presents the 2030 CWG bid in London. (IOA)

A delegation, led by Gujarat sports minister Harsh Sanghavi, with representation from the Commonwealth Games Association of India and Government of Gujarat positioned Ahmedabad as the host city for the centenary edition of the Games. Interim president of Commonwealth Sport, Donald Rukare accepted the proposal at the CS headquarters. Among others Lt Gen Harpal Singh, executive council member of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Sports Committee member of CS, and IOA chief executive officer Raghuram Iyer were also present.

“The bid reinforces India’s growing position as a global sporting hub. Hosting the 2030 CWG is aligned with the country’s long-term ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation, where mega-events serve as catalysts for wider participation in sport, infrastructure development, and international collaboration,” IOA said in a statement. The CWG 2030 is seen as a shot towards India’s aspiration to host the 2036 Olympics.

The bid proposal reflects India’s commitment to deliver a Games that is “sustainable, inclusive and aligned with the CWG reset principles,” IOA said.

The Games will be back to its full-fledged sports programme with inclusion of para sport. Lt Gen Harpal Singh, said India’s proposal is guided by the Commonwealth Sport Reset Principles, which place athletes at the heart of the Games, ensure full integration of para-sport, gender balance, and commit to leaving a legacy that extends well beyond 2030.

The reset principle has been adopted after the organisation ran into trouble to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games once Victoria pulled out citing estimated cost escalation of the Games to A$ 6-7 billion from a budgeted A$2.6 billion for a 12-day window.

According to the reset principles of CS, “hosting costs will be significantly reduced from historical CWG costs to diversify the hosting pipeline and enable more, new countries and territories to host.”

Encouraging the use of existing venues for sport and accommodation is part of the sustainable model CS is promoting so that the Games can leave a lasting impact. The host nation will have increased flexibility to shape the Games and ensure legacy benefit for local communities.

“Today marks a proud moment for India as we formally presented our candidature to host the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Amdavad. This is not just a bid to stage a sporting event — it is our commitment to the Commonwealth family to deliver Games that are athlete-centred, inclusive, sustainable, and future-facing,” Singh said from London.

Ahmedabad 2030 has been projected as ‘The Games for the Next Century’, ensuring the Games remain relevant, impactful, and viable for the next century.

The bid is underpinned by a Host Collaborative Agreement (HCA), representing a tripartite partnership between CS, CGA India (IOA), as the bid signatory and conveying the GoI guarantees of national responsibilities, and the Government of India and Government of Gujarat as delivery partners providing financial guarantees, infrastructure, and operational capacity.

“This bid is a step in the right direction for our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of bringing the Olympic Games 2036 to India. Successfully hosting the Commonwealth Games will demonstrate our nation’s capability, strengthen our international credibility, and lay the foundation for the Olympic journey ahead,” said Lt Gen Singh.

India last hosted CWG in New Delhi in 2010.

Gujarat sports minister Sanghavi said India’s Games will be based on the ancient principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, meaning “the world is one family. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’, or the guest is divine, will guide the planning for all the stakeholders that will visit India for the Games.

The delegation expressed confidence that the 2030 CWG in India will also create a foundation that could define the next century of the Commonwealth Sport movement.

PT Usha, President of the IOA CGA said, “This bid represents the aspirations of an entire nation. The Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad will showcase not just India’s sporting capabilities but also the values of friendship, respect, and inclusivity that define our sporting culture. As we celebrate the centenary edition, India stands ready to welcome the Commonwealth family with warmth and excellence, inspiring a new generation to dream and achieve through sport.”