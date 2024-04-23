 ‘Children of Vishy on the loose': Kasparov calls ‘Indian earthquake’ D Gukesh's Candidates win tectonic shift in chess - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Children of Vishy on the loose': Kasparov calls ‘Indian earthquake’ D Gukesh's Candidates win tectonic shift in chess

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 23, 2024 09:06 AM IST

Reacting to Gukesh's historic achievement, Kasparov said "Indian earthquake in Toronto" is a signal of the shift in power dynamics in world chess.

Garry Kasparov, a Russian chess Grandmaster and a multiple-time world champion, was bowled over by 17-year-old Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, who scripted history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament on Monday. Gukesh became the youngest-ever challenger to the world title, bettering Kasparov's record that stood for 40 years.

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India(PTI)
Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India(PTI)

Gukesh played out an easy draw with American Hikaru Nakamura in the 14th and final round to finish with nine out of a possible 14 points in the tournament that is held to decide the challenger to the world champion.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reacting to Gukesh's historic achievement, Kasparov said "Indian earthquake in Toronto" is a signal of the shifting of power dynamics in world chess.

"Congratulations! The Indian earthquake in Toronto is the culmination of the shifting tectonic plates in the chess world as the 17-year-old Gukesh D will face the Chinese champion Ding Liren for the highest title," the legendary player who held the No.1 ranking from 1984 till he retired from competitive chess in 2005," he wrote on X.

Kasparov also credited former world no.1 Viswanathan Anand for Gukesh's success. "The 'children' of Vishy Anand are on the loose!" he said.

The Chennai-based teen bettered Kasparov's record by quite a distance as the Russian great was 22 when he qualified in 1984 to clash with compatriot Anatoly Karpov.

He became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the prestigious tournament. Five-time world champion Anand's triumph came in 2014.

"So relieved and so happy. I was following this crazy game (between Fabio Caruana and Ian Nepomniachtchi), and then I went for a walk with my second (Gregorz Gazevsky), I think that helped," Gukesh said after winning.

Anand was 25 when he won the prestigious tournament. The five-time world champion has had a huge role in the chess revolution in India, the flag bearers of which are currently Gueksh and Praggnanandhaa.

"Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I'm personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand posted on 'X' to congratulate the youngster, who like him, also hails from Chennai.

Incidentally, both Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa belong to Velammal Institutions, the chess nursery of Chennai.

Catch all the Latest IPL 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with WPL Schedule and WPL Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Sports / Other Sports / ‘Children of Vishy on the loose': Kasparov calls ‘Indian earthquake’ D Gukesh's Candidates win tectonic shift in chess
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On