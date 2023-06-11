Indian handball hopes for a PHL boost

Top handball players in India are experiencing a high of sorts. There has been an upgrade in terms of facilities, infrastructure and exposure. With the inaugural Premier Handball League (PHL) being launched, players who usually train and play outdoors are getting to play in indoor courts, switching from rubber balls to gum balls that are used globally in international competitions, including Olympics and Asian Games. A still from the Premier Handball League(PHL)

Qualified trainers, coaches, physiotherapists and nutritionists and five-star hotel stay are also new, never before experienced. Atul Kumar, 32, who has been the India handball team captain for over a year, is over the moon with PHL providing a fillip to the sport. He will lead Rajasthan Patriots in the six-team June 8-25 competition.

“India would have got its own handball league three years ago but the pandemic halted everything. We are now there and trying to make the most of the opportunity. The organisers have put thought and relevance into PHL. We never play indoors in India with gum balls and when we participated in international tournaments, we struggled. Despite having skilful and talented players, we have always been at a disadvantage,” said Kumar, a goalkeeper who was India vice-captain from 2016-18. India finished 10th in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

“The Indian Premier League (IPL) set a great example for other sports federations. The success of pro kabaddi league was a game-changer,” said Atul, who is from Chandigarh and is with the Indian Air Force. “And when you play alongside international handball players during a league, it raises your skills and confidence.”

“Our federation has limited resources. Still there is passion in the players to do well for India. We have Asian Games coming up in China. The players can benefit from the exposure in the league.”

The format has 30 round-robin matches followed by three knockout matches. Players from Thailand, Russia, Iran, Uzbekistan, Iraq, Philippines and Jordan are expected.

