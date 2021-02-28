Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo
- The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
A shotgun coach with the Indian shooting team has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Cairo for the ISSF World Cup in Cairo. The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus, an official of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) told PTI on Sunday.
All the members of the Indian contingent were tested upon their arrival in the Egyptian capital. The coach tested positive but the other members of the Indian contingent returned negative.
The coach is asymptomatic and is in quarantine at the moment. Monitored by the medical team. he is likely to undergo another test in a day or two. As per the protocol issued by the organisers, all teams have to take Covid tests every 72 hours.
India have so far won the team bronze medal in both men's and women's skeet events but could not finish on the podium in individual events.
