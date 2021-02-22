Indian women boxers sign off with 5 gold medals at Montenegro youth tourney
Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg) and Arundhati Choudhary (69kg) fetched two more gold medals as Indian women boxers ended with five overall for a top finish in the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament in Budva, Montenegro.
Lucky Rana (64kg) secured a silver as Indian women emerged as the top team with 10 medals (five gold, three silver and two bronze).
Uzbekistan (2 gold) and Czech Republic (1 gold) ended at second and third position respectively.
Three-time Khelo India gold-medallist Arundhati pulled off a dominating 5-0 victory over Ukraine's Maryana Stoiko on Sunday.
Chanu, who trains at MC Mary Kom's Imphal-based academy, got the better of Asian junior champion Sabina Bobokulova of Uzbekistan in a close fight which ended 3-2 in favour of the Indian.
However, Lucky suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Finnish boxer Lia Pukkila to claim a silver medal.
Alfiya Pathan ( 81kg), Vinka (60kg) and T Sanamacha Chanu (75kg) are the other Indian women boxers who secured gold medals in their respective categories earlier in this tournament.
For her magnificent show, Vinka received the Best Woman Boxer of the Tournament award.
With two medals in the men's category, the 19-member Indian team concluded its campaign with an overall second position (12 medals).
Uzbekistan and Ukraine claimed first and third position respectively in the overall standings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sandgren allowed to board Australian Open flight despite positive test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United and Liverpool to meet in 4th round of FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Ham squeeze past non-league Stockport 1-0 in FA Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India shuttlers look to shake off pandemic blues
- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth are among players who will feature in the three-leg Asia Series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals
- Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Back from injury, Neymar resumes training with PSG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women boxers sign off with 5 gold medals at Montenegro youth tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender set for return to ring next month, opponent to be announced soon
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How long can you fear the virus? Mary Kom ahead of first competition in 1 year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi World Cup could break the Tokyo tie for Indian shooters
- The two quotas in women’s rifle were earned by Apurvi Chandela and Anjum Moudgil, who were the first two Indian shooters to secure the quotas at the World Championship in Changwon in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka to host Khelo India University Games 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amalraj survives, Jeet bows out of TT Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Advani, Aditya Mehta made vice-presidents of revived players' association
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox