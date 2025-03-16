India's Om Prakash Chouhan finishes joint runner-up, England's Joshua Berry wins Kolkata Challenge

Kolkata, India's Om Prakash Chouhan missed a three-footer for par on the first play-off hole to finish joint runner-up, while Englishman Joshua Berry capped a dream week with a play-off victory at the USD 300,000 Kolkata Challenge golf tournament here on Sunday. HT Image

Chouhan's tied second finish earned him a cheque worth ₹20,64,000 that pushed him up 41 places to third position in the PGTI Order of Merit 2025.

Berry , who set the course record of 10-under 62 earlier in round two, returned an ordinary one-over 73 in regulation play on the last day to total 11-under 277 along with three other players Norway's Andreas Halvorsen , Austria's Lukas Nemecz and India's Chouhan.

The four players headed into a play-off where Berry finally triumphed with a dramatic 19-feet birdie conversion on the second extra hole.

The trio of Halvorsen, Nemecz and Chouhan thus finished joint runners-up.

Among other Indians, SSP Chawrasia and Samarth Dwivedi shot scores of 67 to make major gains on the final day. While SSP jumped 18 spots to secure sixth place at nine-under 279, Samarth moved up 22 spots to end the week in tied seventh position at eight-under 280.

Chouhan, who was tied fifth and three off the lead after round three, couldn't get his putting rhythm going on Sunday as he missed short putts to drop two bogeys on the front-nine in exchange for just one birdie.

The 38-year-old had a far better back-nine where he scored three birdies including a tap-in on the 11th and a 10-feet conversion on the 13th to move into contention.

Chouhan, who was the sole leader for a few holes on the back-nine, then missed a golden opportunity for victory on the 18th where his 15-feet putt for birdie lipped out.

On the first play-off hole, Chouhan missed out on another short putt conversion from three feet that cost him a bogey and put him out of contention.

"I once again struck the ball well, landing it within five feet for three of my birdies today. But the rhythm of my putting stroke continued to elude me. That resulted in a few missed short putts which turned out to be decisive," Chouhan said.

"It was one of those days when things didn't go as per plan. I was quite disappointed about missing out on the win after getting into contention towards the end."

