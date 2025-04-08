Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's Suruchi Singh wins women's 10m air pistol gold at Argentina Shooting World Cup

PTI |
Apr 08, 2025 09:15 PM IST

Suruchi Singh, 18, shot 244.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish on top of the podium.

Indian teen shooter Suruchi Inder Singh produced a sensational performance to clinch the women's 10m air pistol gold medal at the ISSF World Cup in Buenos Aires (Argentina) on Tuesday.

Suruchi Singh(Khelo India/X)
Suruchi Singh(Khelo India/X)

The 18-year-old shot 244.6 in the eight-shooter final to finish on top of the podium.

The Chinese duo of Qian Wei, who shot 241.9, and double Olympic medallist Jiang Ranxin (221.0) finished second and third respectively.

Earlier, Suruchi had topped the qualification chart with 583. While double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Surbhi Rao, Sainyam and Simranpreet Kaur had failed to make the final.

(More to follow…)

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / India's Suruchi Singh wins women's 10m air pistol gold at Argentina Shooting World Cup
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On