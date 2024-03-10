Infighting in Indian body organising para shooting World Cup

The World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup got off to a rocky start here with friction within the Local Organising Committee (LOC) playing out in the open. LOC is headed by the previous Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik while Gursharan Singh -- the former PCI secretary general -- is its secretary general. Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Deepa Malik(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Malik, in a letter dated March 8 addressed to PCI, Sports Authority of India and the union sports ministry listed a series of alleged violations by Gursharan's wife Lata Singh during the event's opening ceremony on Friday.

"It is sad that despite repeated reminders, requests and an official order, the spouse of Mr Gursharan - Mrs Lata Singh - was once again found interfering at the venue, presenting herself as an official and controlling and influencing the broadcasting team, disrupting camerapersons' movements and ordering volunteers," the letter, a copy of which is with HT, said.

"She was also found to be entering the restricted area meant for officials & LOC members. She was also observed to be interfering during an official interaction between seniormost WSPS officials Ms. Ghislaine & Mr. Tyler at the venue. As a guest, she is welcome to be seated in the guest and spectator areas, and not to be near the table of technical delegates and taking advantage of being the wife of the Secretary General," Malik added.

In PCI's executive committee meeting in Goa on January 12, some members raised the issue of Lata's "interference" in PCI matters. "It was so serious a matter that it was listed as an agenda in the meeting," a PCI official said.

"In that meeting, it was decided that no family member of any governing board member would be entrusted with any responsibility. President PCI raised the concern on the involvement of Mrs Lata Singh as media convenor," the letter said. Malik also asked to Gursharan Singh to advise his wife not to interfere in official proceedings.

Responding to the allegations, Gursharan Singh said, "My wife didn't go on her own to interact with the media, she was just helping the volunteers. Is Deepa Malik implying that Mrs Lata can't come to the competition venue? She has the required accreditation as far as her movements at the venue are concerned."