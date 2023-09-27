News / Sports / Others / Injured kurash player reaches China after being replaced

Injured kurash player reaches China after being replaced

ByAvishek Roy
Sep 27, 2023 11:27 PM IST

Vishal Singh Ruhil had suffered a deep bleeding injury on his head after being allegedly attacked by a coach at his academy in Delhi

In a bizarre incident, injured kurash player Vishal Singh Ruhil reached Hangzhou on Wednesday only to be denied entry at the Asian Games Village because he had already been replaced.

Ruhil suffered head injuries after he was beaten up allegedly by a coach from his training centre in Dwarka(Screengrab)
Ruhil suffered head injuries after he was beaten up allegedly by a coach from his training centre in Dwarka(Screengrab)

Ruhil suffered head injuries after he was beaten up allegedly by a coach from his training centre in Dwarka. The incident happened on September 15, giving him little time to recover.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Vishal went through a fitness test on Monday after being directed by the Sports Authority of India. It was found his injury was yet to heal.

"Due to incomplete healing of multiple lacerated injury to the scalp, medical fitness clearance cannot be granted for participation in any category of elite competition in combat sports, which can pose significant risk of aggravation if indulged in combat sports like kurash," according to the report of Medical Officer, IG Stadium, Dr Irfan Ahmad Dar, a copy of which is with HT.

Vishal was replaced by Aditya Dhopaokar.

An official aware of the issue claimed that the Kurash Association of India (KAI) mishandled the issue.

"There was no communication from anyone in the association with Vishal. Once he reached there, the federation asked him to shell out his own money to return to India," the official said.

KAI president Dharmendra Malhotra did not take phone calls.

It is learnt that steps are being taken by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for his return to India.

KAI was in the limelight for ‘controversial’ selection trials and court cases in the lead up to the Games. Two factions of the association were involved in a tussle for recognition and several players complained about the trials from which the team was picked.

In fact, Rahul Vyas, the technical official for the selection trials, had written to SAI and the union sport ministry citing "irregularities" during the trials conducted on June 24. He also alleged that he was "put under pressure" to change his decisions, and he refused and was "manhandled."

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news and Live score along with Asian Games 2023 Live and India vs Australia Live Score related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out