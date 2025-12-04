Inside Joe Root’s fitness regime: All about what keeps him at the top of his game

Joe Root’s fitness regime and diet explored(Instagram/ Joe Root) Joe Root's fitness strategy includes regular running, gym workouts, and a flexible diet aimed at stamina. Joe Root is currently taking part in the Ashes second Test at The Gabba in Australia's Woolloongabba. The 34-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in modern-day cricket ever since he made his Test debut against India in 2012. As Root continues to shine on the cricket ground, here is taking a look at his fitness regime and how he maintains himself by following a balanced diet to stay at the top of his game.

Joe Root's fitness regime

A key highlight in Root's routine is his regular gym sessions. Due to his demanding cricketing schedules, Root ensures taking time regularly to spend time in the gym.

In a 2023 interview with Men's Fitness, Root said he tried to do "three to four gym sessions a week" during the Indian Premier League (IPL). This helped him build the strength and speed required to stay consistent with his performance. However, Root highlighted that he does not like spending hours in the gym. "I go for 30-40 minutes of really hard work. That often means a lot of stuff around speed and power," he added.

Root shared that he was "always a little bit wary of squatting and lifting heavy" due to a few back issues he faced during his younger days. He then decided to build things up slowly and "lowering weights and then building things back up again".

Running

During the Men's Fitness interview, Root also highlighted adding running to his training for maintaining high energy levels to play in longer formats (ODIs and Test). Root said that he has two to three running sessions a week, along with the training that they have for matches.

Root said he has "managed my body a lot better" since the COVID-19 pandemic, which was an "extended period of time" for him to do more "physical stuff".

Diet plan

Unlike other cricketers, Root's diet plan is not a strict one and focuses more on keeping up stamina, according to 12 Cricket.

The cricketer kickstarts his day with poached eggs and toast for breakfast. On some days, he even likes to indulge in cereal with chocolate chips or even a bacon sandwich, to add variety to his meals. Also, Root likes spaghetti Bolognese, which is a carb-rich meal.

Rest and recovery

To keep himself injury-free, Root likes to prioritize balancing his fitness routine with rest and recovery. He values recuperation time as it allows him to stay charged up both mentally and physically.