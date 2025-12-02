IPBL: Chennai Super Warriors beat Hyderabad Royals

Naimi Mehta of Capital Warriors Gurgaon in action in the Indian Pickleball League in New Delhi on Tuesday. (IPBL Photo) In the other tie, Lucknow Leopards staged a spirited comeback to earn a dramatic 3–3 draw against Mumbai Smashers New Delhi: Chennai Super Warriors extended their winning run with a commanding 4–2 win over Hyderabad Royals while Capital Warriors Gurgaon clinched their first victory of the season in an exciting Grand Rally finish against Bengaluru Blasters on Day 2 of Indian Pickleball League here on Tuesday.

Both Hyderabad Royals and Chennai Super Warriors arrived unbeaten in the day’s opening tie, and the intensity showed from the first serve. Divyanshu Kataria and Mitch Hargreaves set the tone with a gripping opener, Kataria leading 14–11 before Hargreaves stormed back to steal it 15–14. Chennai carried that momentum into the men’s doubles, where Hargreaves and Harsh Mehta edged Kataria and Ben Newell 15–13 after frantic kitchen-line rallies.

Roos van Reek then took charge, overwhelming Megan Fudge 15–7 in the women’s singles before pairing with Aaliya Ebrahim to close the women’s doubles 15–11.

Hyderabad salvaged pride in the Grand Rally, taking it 21–16, but Chennai held on to record their second win in as many days.

In the other tie, Lucknow Leopards staged a spirited comeback to earn a dramatic 3–3 draw against Mumbai Smashers. DUPR World No. 3 Quang Duong opened with a commanding 15–8 win over Aditya Ruhela, before Lucknow hit back as Ryler DeHeart and Himansh Mehta edged the men’s doubles 15–13.

Allison Harris then claimed a golden-point thriller over Shelby Bates, and the women’s doubles offered a rare moment as sisters Pearl and Naomi Amalsadiwala faced off, with Pearl and Harris giving Mumbai a 3–1 lead. But Lucknow refused to leave empty-handed, storming the Grand Rally 21–15 to salvage a 3–3 draw. Duong and Harris were named Players of the Tie.

Bengaluru Blasters and Capital Warriors Gurgaon reserved the best for the last, delivering a 4-2 thriller. The tie began with Phuc Huynh’s sensational 15–3 demolition of Jack Munro before Huynh and Arjun Singh doubled the lead with a 15–11 win in the men’s doubles.

Gurgaon came back as Emilia Schmidt claimed the women’s singles and then paired with Naimi Mehta to level the tie, setting up a breathtaking Grand Rally that swung point for point until Stavya Bhasin’s clutch backhand winner sealed a stunning 21–20 golden point victory for Gurgaon.

Day 3 of the competition will see Bengaluru Blasters open their campaign against Mumbai Smashers before Capital Warriors Gurgaon take on league leaders Chennai Super Warriors. Lucknow Leopards will face Hyderabad Royals in the day’s final tie.