ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India
India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan produced some excellent shooting to comfortably claim the gold medal in the 10m mixed air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup here on Monday.
The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10. This is India's fourth gold in the ongoing event.
The Indians shot a 10.4 each in the final shot to secure the top prize while the Hungarian pair got 10.7 and 9.9 at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
Before that, they more or less sealed the issue with a 10.8 apiece in the penultimate attempt, even as their opponents managed 10.4 each.
Mary Carolynn Tucker and Lucas Kozeniesky (17) of the US bagged the bronze medal ahead of Poland's Aneta Stankiewicz and Tomasz Bartnik (15).
In the second qualification, Elavenil and Divyansh grabbed the top spot after shooting 211.2 and 210.1 respectively for an aggregate of 421.3.
Together, Peni and Denes shot a total 419.2 in the qualification.
The other Indian pair in the event, Anjum Moudgil and Arjun Babuta, could not make the final after finishing fifth in the qualifying with a total score of 418.1.
In the finals, Divyansh and Elavenil shot 10.4 and 10.7 to begin with, even as their Hungarian opponents managed 10.1 each.
That was followed by a 10.6 and 10.5 from the visitors, whose scores in the third series read 9.9 and 10.7.
Peni and Denes continued to shoot scores above 10 in the remaining series but that was not enough to get the better of the home favourites.
Having managed 10.4 and 10.7 in the first two series, Divyansh and Elavenil mostly shot mid or high 10 as the final entered its last leg.
This was Divyansh's second medal in the tournament after his individual bronze on the opening day. But Elavenil missed out on the final in her individual event.
