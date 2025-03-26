Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jack Eichel's hat trick helps Golden Knights stay hot

Reuters |
Mar 26, 2025 08:29 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-MIN-VGK/RECAP

Jack Eichel netted a hat trick to help lift the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in Saint Paul, Minn.

HT Image
HT Image

Brett Howden and Tanner Pearson scored one goal apiece for Vegas , which won its fourth game in a row. The Golden Knights won their first game since losing top goal scorer Tomas Hertl to an upper-body injury.

Marcus Johansson scored the lone goal for Minnesota , which lost its second game in as many nights.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill turned aside 23 of 24 shots to earn the victory.

Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury allowed four goals on 37 shots.

Vegas opened the scoring 6:23 into the first period. Fleury denied an initial shot from the point by Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, but the puck kicked out to Eichel in the left circle.

Eichel quickly capitalized by firing a wrist shot into the net before Fleury could recover. The play increased Eichel's goal-scoring streak to three games in a row.

Nearly midway through the second period, the Golden Knights went ahead 2-0 when Noah Hanifin fired a high shot that Fleury deflected over the net and Howden punched the puck into the net on the rebound as Fleury struggled to locate it near his skates. Teammates celebrated with Howden, a seven-year veteran who reached the 20-goal milestone for the first time in his career.

The Wild pulled within 2-1 with 18:18 remaining in the third period. Mats Zuccarello slipped a pass to Johansson, who scored on a one-timer from the slot.

Eichel made it 3-1 on the power play with 5:03 remaining. Golden Knights forward Mark Stone set a screen in front of the net before Eichel fired his shot.

Exactly two minutes later, Pearson made it 4-1 when he scored an empty-net goal.

Fleury returned to the net but Eichel and the Golden Knights kept rolling. Eichel notched his hat trick when he carried the puck into the offensive zone on a two-on-one rush and scored from the right circle.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On