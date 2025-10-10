Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu hailed his World Cup-bound team's in-form strikers after Koki Ogawa and Ayase Ueda scored on Friday to rescue a 2-2 home friendly draw with Paraguay. Japan coach hails strikers after rescuing Paraguay draw

Feyenoord's Ueda got a late leveller in Osaka when he stooped to head home in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, shortly after replacing Ogawa from the bench.

NEC Nijmegen's Ogawa scored Japan's other goal in the first half after unleashing a stinging shot that Paraguay goalkeeper Roberto Fernandez parried into his own net.

Paraguay defended doggedly throughout and Moriyasu was happy that his centre-forwards were able to find a way through.

"When you face a strong team that doesn't let you shoot in the attacking third, it gives us confidence as a team when the strikers who we look to for goals manage to score," he said.

Ueda tops the Dutch league's scoring charts with eight goals in eight games this season for Feyenoord, who lead the table.

Ogawa has three in seven games for sixth-placed NEC.

"I'm in good form but the things I have been building up are paying off," said the 27-year-old Ueda.

"I'm in a good situation."

Former Newcastle attacker Miguel Almiron opened the scoring for Paraguay midway through the first half before Ogawa equalised for Japan five minutes later.

Brighton's Diego Gomez scored a 64th-minute header for Paraguay, who took the sixth and final direct World Cup spot in South American qualifying.

Moriyasu was satisfied with his players' attitude after drawing with Mexico and losing to the US in their previous friendlies.

"We went behind twice but the players clawed it back and I think the feeling that they played with came across to the fans," he said.

Japan host Brazil in Tokyo in another friendly on Tuesday while Paraguay travel to South Korea.

Japan were missing several regulars through injury, including Brighton winger Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo.

