John Cena’s final WWE appearance to be streamed in India

John Cena is set to feature in his final WWE match.(Screengrab - Netflix) The milestone event is the culmination of John Cena's two-decade career. It will be broadcasted live on Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI). In what is good news for WWE fans in India, John Cena's final match will be broadcasted live in the country, on Sunday (December 14). Cena's final match will be at WWE Saturday NIght's Main Event, as part of SPNI's new multi-year program line-up. It will aired on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil & Sony Sports Ten 4 Telugu and stream on Sony LIV.

“We are delighted to showcase Saturday Night’s Main Event and WWE Evolve to our viewers on Sony Sports Network. WWE has a deep and long-standing connection with Indian audiences, and this partnership allows us to showcase the unmatched energy, drama and athleticism of WWE to millions of fans. We are also extremely proud to be the exclusive destination in India and the subcontinent for fans to see legendary WWE Superstar John Cena’s final match this December," said Rajesh Kaur (Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India).

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is a recurring primetime special produced by WWE, featuring top WWE Superstars from the WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown rosters as they compete in major rivalries for Championships. The regular events attract both longtime fans and newcomers by using retro-style branding reminiscent of the classic specials of the 1980’s and 1990’s.