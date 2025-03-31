Menu Explore
Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe homer as Nationals beat Phillies 5-1 to avoid a sweep

AP
Mar 31, 2025 01:58 AM IST

Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe homer as Nationals beat Phillies 5-1 to avoid a sweep

WASHINGTON — Josh Bell and Nathaniel Lowe homered, and the Washington Nationals avoided a season-opening series sweep with a 5-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

HT Image
HT Image

Bell, who was 0 for 9 to begin his second stint with Washington, ripped an Aaron Nola fastball into the center-field seats for a three-run homer in the fourth inning. Lowe ended Nola’s day with a two-run shot to center in the sixth.

Washington starter Mitchell Parker put two runners on in each of the first three innings but escaped trouble each time. He pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing seven hits and striking out five.

Kyle Finnegan entered with the bases loaded and none out in the ninth, allowing an RBI grounder before retiring the next two batters for his first save.

Nola allowed five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings while striking out eight.

Paul DeJong had three hits for Washington. Rookie Dylan Crews struck out in all three of his plate appearances a day after going 0 for 5 with five strikeouts. He is 0 for 11 this season.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Trea Turner did not play for the Phillies. Realmuto fouled a ball off himself Saturday and left in the seventh, while Turner missed his second game in a row. Key moment

Jose A. Ferrer inherited two runners from Parker in the seventh and hit Kyle Schwarber to load the bases. A pitch after a visit from pitching coach Jim Hickey, Ferrer induced Alec Bohm’s inning-ending double play to end the threat. Key stat

Including MacKenzie Gore's six shutout innings in the opener and Jake Irvin's two-run, five-inning performance Saturday, Washington starters posted a 1.03 ERA in the opening series. Up next

LHP Cristopher Sánchez starts Philadelphia’s home opener Monday against Colorado.

Washington begins a three-game series at Toronto on Monday night, when RHP Michael Soroka makes his Nationals debut.

MLB: /hub/mlb

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Monday, March 31, 2025
