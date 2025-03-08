Katherine Legge's long, varied journey in motorsports leads to NASCAR Cup Series debut

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Katherine Legge has raced in just about every series possible during her 25-year journey in professional motorsports, ranging from dirt tracks to IndyCar. HT Image

Even so, she doesn't mind admitting to being nervous about potentially rubbing fenders with the likes of Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell in her first NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Phoenix Raceway.

“It's like if you're starting a new job,” the 44-year-old Legge said. “You're doing the job you've been doing a long time, but it's in a new environment. So you have to figure out who your coworkers are, make friends.”

Legge is scheduled to become the first woman in a NASCAR Cup Series race since Danica Patrick made her final start in the Daytona 500 seven years ago. She'll drive the No. 78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports.

It's been a whirlwind of preparation for the native of England, who said she found out about 10 days ago that she'd be racing in Phoenix. She has limited experience on oval tracks and has spent much of the last week in North Carolina working on a simulator.

“I feel super well supported and as prepared as I possibly can be, having never driven on an oval like this with a NextGen car,” Legge said. “I've done a handful of stock car races in my career, so I feel like I'm either going to sink or swim, but everyone's giving me the best opportunity possible to go out there and do a good job.”

Legge's resume is impressive — particularly in its variety — with five career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including one in 2023. She ran the ARCA race last month at Daytona International Speedway and had seven IndyCar Series starts last season.

She also has four career starts in the Indianapolis 500 and in 2023 set a record for fastest qualifying time by a woman.

On Sunday, her expectations at Phoenix are realistic given the challenging circumstances. The main goal is to learn a lot and earn more experiences in the Cup Series down the road.

“I want to finish all of the laps, I want to do a good job minimizing mistakes and I want to stay out of trouble, show respect and prove I belong,” Legge said, later adding. "If I finish anything but last, it'll be a win for us honestly. I don't have the experience that any of these guys have. I don't have the car, at the moment, that's capable of running up front.

“So hopefully we can develop me, the car, everything else and we can get there.”

Legge is well aware of her status as one of the few women in high-level racing. She said it's been “disappointing” that there has been a lull in female drivers since the 2000s and 2010s when several made their mark on the sport like Patrick, Sarah Fisher and Simona de Silvestro.

“When I stop racing, I'd love to bring up the next generation,” Legge said. “I think there's only a handful of us who have the shared, lived experiences. And I think my experience might be valuable in helping them navigate it.”

For now, her focus remains on the track and to soak in the moment. She said that several people have said that Phoenix is a great place to learn the nuances of NASCAR racing, thanks to its unique dogleg and wide track.

“I've had a hell of a life and a hell of a career so far,” Legge said. “Now I'm sitting here about to run a Cup race. I'm such a dork, I took a picture of the garage with my name on it. It's so cool.”

Legge is one of nine women to have raced in the Indy 500. She has four career victories in sports car racing, has participated in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and also competed in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

