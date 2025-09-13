Kenya's Beatrice Chebet won the women's 10,000 metres title at the world championships on Saturday in a first step towards her tilt at a rarely-achieved distance double. Kenya's Chebet wins 10,000m gold to set up tilt at world double

Chebet, the world record holder in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, clocked a winning time of 30min 37.61sec for the first track gold of the championships in Tokyo.

Italy's Nadia Battocletti claimed silver in a national record of 30:38.23, while Ethiopia's defending champion Gudaf Tsegay took bronze in 30:39.65.

Chebet took last year's Paris Olympics by storm as she won both the 5,000m and 10,000m crowns, and she now has her sights set on a world double.

Two past winners of the women's 10,000m at the world championships have also completed the double by winning the 5,000m: Ethiopia's Tirunesh Dibaba in 2005 and Kenya's Vivian Cheruiyot in 2011.

Cheruiyot was also the last Kenyan woman to claim the 10,000m title, back in 2015.

The 10,000m race itself was predictably tactical.

Chebet took over the lead with 14 laps remaining of the 25-lap race.

She was at the head of a six-strong pack including teammate Agnes Ngetich, Tsegay and her two Ethiopian teammates Ejgayehu Taye and Fotyen Tsefay, and Battocletti.

Chebet slowed the pace for Ngetich to take over at the halfway mark.

Tsefay was dropped as the remaining quintet surged and slowed, with all indications pointing to a sprint finish in sultry conditions at a sell-out 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

With five laps to go, Ngetich was still in charge of pacing, Battocletti sticking on the inside shoulder.

Tsegay bolted with 1km to run, her teammate Taye immediately dropped and the pack was now four.

It was Tsegay who led them through the bell, but at the 150m mark, Chebet kicked, followed by the Italian.

Chebet turned on the gas down the home straight and held on for a memorable gold that sets her up perfectly for the 5,000m, with heats scheduled for Thursday and the final on Saturday.

