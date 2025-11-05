Keshavan appointed in key role at International Ski Mountaineering Federation

New Delhi: India’s renowned winter sports athlete Shiva Keshavan has been appointed Head of Sports and Events at the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF), where he will be responsible for development and implementation of ski mountaineering programmes -- the new discipline that is set to make its debut at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina. Six-time winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan. (Ht Photo)

Keshavan is delighted with this presti gious role at an international federation coming his way. It will be one of the highest executive positions held by an Indian in an international sports federation and could act as a catalyst for promoting winter sports in the country. He has already shifted base to Italy where ISMF’s administrative office is located. His extensive experience as a six-time Olympian and involvement in various capacities with the Indian Olympic Association will be an invaluable asset.

“I am very excited about this role. It also underscores India’s growth in global sports executive leadership and expertise,” said Keshavan, said Keshavan, who is an executive board member of the Olympic council of Asia and part of the IOA’s athletes commission.

Keshavan will look after developing and implementing strategic plans for ski mountaineering, create development pathways for athletes, coaches and technical officials, promote the sport in new markets and increase its visibility on the international stage. Ski mountaineering is a unique blend of endurance, strength, and strategy.

As chairman of the ad hoc committee for Ski and Snowboard India, Keshavan has been looking to set things in order for the governance of winter sports in the country. Winter sports are gaining popularity in India, with the country’s vast Himalayan terrain providing ample opportunities for the sport. Keshavan can now play a bigger role in tapping potential and nurturing young talent in the country.

“India is exploring new avenues for sports development. India has bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympics. There is huge potential for winter sports with the vast Himalayan terrain. India could become a hub for the sport of ski mountaineering. There have been significant national investments in winter sports, with the government regularly hosting the Khelo India Winter Games. Snow sports infrastructure continues to develop in Jammu and Kashmir, while ice sports infrastructure is also rapidly developing in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Ladakh.”

“The government is also promoting professional management in national sports federations, pushing for high-performance directors and CEO positions to professionalize the country’s sports administration, which is very positive.”