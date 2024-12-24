Khel Ratna row: Maybe lapse on my part, says Manu Bhaker

New Delhi: Seeking to end all “speculations” after her name was not considered for the Khel Ratna Award, Paris Olympics double medallist shooter Manu Bhaker on Tuesday admitted to a possible lapse in her application for the country’s top sports award. Bhaker’s message on X came a day after the absence of her name among those recommended for the award led to a major furore. Paris Games double medallist Manu Bhaker. (EPA-EFE)

The Union Sports Ministry then said on Monday that Bhaker’s name was not considered for the award because she had not submitted an application as per the government stipulation for the sports awards.

Bhaker, 22, became the first athlete in post-Independence India to win two medals in an Olympics after she took bronze in the 10m air pistol women’s and mixed team competitions in Paris. Bhaker’s choice had seemed a formality, but only Harmanpreet Singh, skipper and drag-flicker of the India men’s hockey team, and Praveen Kumar, para high jump gold medallist at the Paris Paralympics who also took silver in Tokyo three years ago, have been recommended.

The sports ministry and the 12-member awards committee were criticised, although a ministry official said: “this is not the final list, there is a process involved”.

On Tuesday, Bhakar sought to put the issue to rest in her first comments on the issue.

“With regards to ongoing issue for my nomination for the most prestigious Khel Ratna award, I would like to state that as an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal. I believe there has been a lapse, maybe on my part while filing for the nomination which is being corrected. Irrespective of the award, I shall remain motivated to win more medals for my country. It is a request to everyone, please do not speculate on this matter,” Bhaker wrote.

On Monday, the shooting federation (NRAI) wrote to Secretary-Sports, Sujata Chaturvedi, urging that the ministry consider Bhaker for Khel Ratna on “exceptional grounds”.

Speaking to HT, NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo said: “We don’t even know if she applied or not, but if she did, I don’t think the committee had any reason to not consider her. If she didn’t apply, there’s nothing the committee could’ve done. We’re hopeful the ministry understands our point of view and gives her the award she so thoroughly deserves.”

Bhaker’s coach Jaspal Rana minced no words in pinning the blame on the federation and the awards panel. “Do you think she needs to apply after all that she achieved this year?” he asked. “It is very demotivating for an athlete. You must remember that shooting is a mental sport and if the athlete is not in the right space, you can’t expect miracles.”

It is learned that the ministry is likely to add Bhaker’s name to the final list after union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya takes a call on the matter in a few days.

“What’s the point of giving away the award after so much chaos? An award must be given, not demanded. All that’s happened is quite unsettling and insulting for an athlete. Even if she had missed the application, surely someone could have nudged her or the committee could have taken suo motu cognisance,” Rana argued.

Meanwhile, Paralympics gold medallist archer Harvinder Singh alleged “discrimination” in sports awards.

“Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallists were awarded Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, but what about Paris 2024 Paralympic gold medallists? Same competition, same gold, same pride, why not same award? Singh wrote on X.

His coach Jiwanjot Singh confirmed that Harvinder had applied for the top prize. “I think being a Paralympics gold medallist, he deserves a Khel Ratna, especially after he had applied for the same,” Jiwanjot told HT.