Kings, Timberwolves meet in bounce-back mode

The Sacramento Kings have one more test on the road before they head home. HT Image

Sacramento will wrap up a six-game road trip when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night in Minneapolis. The Kings are looking to finish on a positive note after losing four of their first five games on the trip.

The latest loss, a 144-110 blowout by the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, left some veteran Kings players questioning one another's commitment.

"We didn't play hard, didn't compete, got embarrassed, got our kicked," Kings forward DeMar DeRozan said. "Whatever the reason, whatever we did or didn't do, it's about how we respond from here."

The Timberwolves also will look to move past an embarrassing loss. Minnesota is coming off a 105-103 defeat at home against the Washington Wizards, who had lost their previous 16 games in a row and had not won since New Year's Day.

A slew of injuries and illnesses has created recent adversity for Minnesota, which played without top scorers Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle on Saturday night. Edwards' status is uncertain for Monday and Randle is likely to remain sidelined.

Minnesota 3-point sharpshooter Donte DiVincenzo also is out because of a toe injury. To further complicate matters, valuable big man Naz Reid sustained a right finger sprain on Saturday and did not return after the third quarter.

A group of bench players, both young and old, will try to fill the void for those who cannot play.

"Keep growing, keep learning," said Timberwolves veteran Joe Ingles, who has played sparingly this season but logged 20 minutes in the most recent game. "The injuries are part of this in the NBA, and we have to figure it out until they're back."

Teammate Mike Conley agreed. He is optimistic that the on-court chemistry will improve for Timberwolves players, who have been called into more prominent roles with top players out.

Rookie guards Rob Dillingham and Jaylen Clark both have played more in recent days. Luka Garza also has logged more playing time as a backup big man.

"Guys actually did a good job adjusting to that and not dwelling too much on it," Conley said. "We literally hadn't played with the people who were out there on the court. Not all year, not all practice, not anything. ...

"Roles change. I can shoot more. I can be more aggressive. I need to go to sleep a little bit earlier now."

Sacramento features five players who are scoring in double digits. De'Aaron Fox, whose name has been linked to trade rumors, leads the team with 25.0 points per game.

DeRozan , Domantas Sabonis , Malik Monk and Keegan Murray round out the Kings' top five scorers.

Edwards is the Timberwolves' top scorer with 26.6 points per contest. Randle is second with 18.9 points per game and Reid is third with an average of 13.5 points.

Three others are scoring in double digits including DiVincenzo , Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert .

This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams during the regular season. Minnesota won two of the first three matchups, but the Kings won 115-104 in the most recent game Nov. 27 in Minneapolis.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.