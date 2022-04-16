Lahiri shoots 2-under in RBC Heritage golf R3

India’s Anirban Lahiri shot a bogey-free two-under 69 to be tied 53rd in the third round of the RBC Heritage PGA Tour event on a windy Harbour Town Golf Link in South Carolina on Saturday. He was on 2-under 211 after rounds of 69, 73 and 69.

Lahiri, 34, had just made the cut overnight after being even par for the event. Teeing off early on Saturday, hopes rose when he birdied his second hole, par-five, with a short putt. But that was Lahiri’s only shot gained until the par-four 18th, when he was rewarded for attacking the pin with a six-footer to birdie.

It was hard work in between. Lahiri was consistent off the tee but struggled with irons, which often meant he could not get close enough for birdie putts. Long putts missed narrowly, leaving Lahiri to tap in for pars. The wind factor adds to the coastal course with tight fairways and small greens.

Lahiri, in good form coming into the tournament, struggled with his second shots. On the par-five fifth hole, his second shot landed on the waste bunker left of fairway and the third rolled across the green into the slope. He salvaged par by holing a seven-foot putt.

Aditi T29 in LPGA event

India’s Aditi Ashok shot a four-over 76 in the third round to slip to tied 29th from her second round tied-seven in the Lotte Championship LPGA event in Hawaii late on Friday. She was even par for the tournament. Aditi, tied second and a shot off the lead in the first round, was four-under for the tournament midway. But she had a roller-coaster round with three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey. She bogeyed the second but sank three birdies in a row only to bogey the seventh. A poor back nine saw her bogey the 13th, 15th and 16th and double bogey the 17th.

