LAS VEGAS - An undecided World Drivers' Championship with three races remaining gives the third Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix a level of intrigue the previous editions lacked, but the spectacle-driven circuit on the Strip still hasn't become a favorite among the sport's drivers. Lando Norris hopes to exorcise Las Vegas Grand Prix demons, preserve WDC lead

In 2023, the first-ever practice session at the circuit was canceled after just eight minutes when then-Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz hit a loose drain cover after the concrete frame surrounding it failed. The 2024 Grand Prix went mostly without incident, though the race still presented a steep challenge for even the most skilled competitors on the grid.

The driver with the most notable struggles in Las Vegas also happens to be the one with the most on the line heading into this weekend. Holding a 24-point lead over McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the WDC standings with 83 available points left, Norris is firmly in control of his own championship destiny over the course of the final three races as he enters Saturday's race.

Unfortunately for Norris, his previous attempts in Las Vegas have only been destined for doom. A major crash on the third lap of the 2023 Grand Prix ended his race early and is still the hardest hit the 26-year-old has taken in his career to this point. In 2024, Norris registered a disappointing sixth-place finish that ended his championship hopes.

Norris had previously said that he wasn't looking forward to this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix on account of his performance there the last two seasons, but he showed a bit more confidence and positivity ahead of the weekend in Wednesday's FIA-sanctioned press conference.

"From the last two years, it's certainly been the hardest race of the year that we've had," Norris said. "I'm certainly coming in with more confidence than in previous years, but not the same amount of confidence as I had going into the past two races. You never know, expectations are still high. I'm still coming here to win, but I think it's going to be trickier than the last couple."

Reigning four-time champion Max Verstappen, who clinched the title in Las Vegas last season, has also notably expressed his disinterest in racing in the city in the past. This time around, Verstappen kept his racing critiques to himself while speaking highly of his non-racing experiences.

"I feel good,' Verstappen said. "I mean, the food is great. Had a good dinner last night. The hotel is great. I've also learned not always to speak too much, because, first of all, it's better for myself and less headlines. So that's probably safer for everyone. I have a good time. I've been here many times, even before F1 and I've always enjoyed that."

Matters are also expected to be complicated by an unfortunate weather forecast this weekend, which is calling for even more rain through Friday after an already uncharacteristically wet week in the desert. Aston Martin veteran Fernando Alonso isn't looking forward to the endeavor of driving the Strip in the rain, in part because of the bright lights. Literally.

"Not fun," Alonso said when asked how the circuit will drive in the rain. "It's fast. Visibility is going to be a challenge, both under the lights and at the grid level. It's already a very low temperature on dry , so it could be fun to watch, but not to drive."

Will Despart, Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.