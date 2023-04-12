LeBron James leads LA Lakers to epic overtime victory, clinches playoff spot

In a dramatic NBA play-in tournament game at Crypto.com Arena, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a thrilling overtime victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite trailing by 15 points at one stage, the Lakers fought back to clinch a 103-98 victory, with James scoring 30 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists. Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates the victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves following overtime at Crypto.com Arena.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

This victory secured the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference for the Lakers, and they will now face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs. The Timberwolves will face either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Oklahoma City Thunder to determine the final spot in the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers had a slow start to the game, with the Timberwolves taking a 28-22 lead into the second quarter. The Lakers struggled to contain Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, who scored nine points in the first quarter. Despite a strong performance from James, the Timberwolves continued to dominate in the second quarter, taking a 60-49 lead into halftime.

However, the Lakers started to mount a comeback in the third quarter, with James scoring 11 points to bring the Lakers within seven points of the Timberwolves. In the fourth quarter, the Lakers continued to chip away at the Timberwolves' lead, with Lakers guard Dennis Schroder hitting a clutch three-pointer to put the Lakers up 98-95 with just seconds remaining.

The Timberwolves were not done yet, and guard Mike Conley Jr. was fouled on the last shot attempt of regulation, hitting three free throws to force overtime. However, the Lakers scored the first five points of overtime and never looked back, outscoring the Timberwolves 10-4 over the final five minutes.

James was once again the star of the show, but he was well supported by Anthony Davis, who scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and Dennis Schroder, who added 21 points off the bench. For the Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while star guard Anthony Edwards was held to just nine points.

With this victory, the Lakers will be hoping to build some momentum as they head into the playoffs. Despite a difficult season, they will be looking to defend their NBA title and add another championship to their already impressive resume.