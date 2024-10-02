LeBron James shares court with son Bronny for first time as history-making father-son duo begins practice with Lakers

Early pictures and videos from the Los Angeles Lakers preseason training camp have provided a first look of LeBron James at practice with his son, Bronny James, who was drafted by the Lakers in this year’s rookie draft. LeBron and Bronny James at the Lakers Media Day ahead of the 24-25 season.(AP)

Bronny James was picked up by the Lakers as the 55th pick in the draft, and provided LeBron with the opportunity to play on the same professional team alongside his son, 19 years his junior. They would become the first father-son duo to play at the same time in the NBA, as well as the first to play with each other once James Jr. makes his debut.

A video shared on social media channels sees the pair practising off to the side during the Lakers warmup session, joined by young guard Max Christie. The trio can be seen working on their three-point shooting in the video.

Speaking for the Lakers media day coverage, LeBron opened up about the experience of playing alongside his son. “There’s a lot of excitement. It’s pure joy, to be honest, to be able to come to work every day, put in the hard work with your son every day and be able to see him continue to grow. We push each other. He pushes me, I push him. We push our teammates. Just a very joyous moment,” said the four-time NBA champion.

The video also provides a look into the first training session of new Lakers coach JJ Reddick, the former NBA sharpshooter turned analyst and media personality. Reddick interviewed for and was brought onto the Lakers coaching staff following his podcast with LeBron James, called ‘Mind the Game’, where the duo reflected on the tactical aspects of the sport through the 2023-24 season.

Bronny nails six consecutive threes

Another video shows Bronny looking in strong form in the warmup, nailing six consecutive shots from outside the arc while training. Although his father has played as a forward throughout his career, Bronny possesses a smaller stature and will be on the Lakers roster as a guard, with shooting being his primary scoring weapon.

Bronny James represented the University of Southern California before making himself eligible for the NBA draft, chosen in the second round by the Lakers. The senior James, meanwhile, is entering his seventh season in Los Angeles, and signed a 2-year extension to his contract that sees him at the team through to 2026.

LeBron James enters the season as the oldest player in the NBA, due to celebrate his 40th birthday in December. He remains one of the best players in the league, having been a key part of Team USA’s gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics alongside Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant.

Fans will get the opportunity to watch the pair potentially boot up together for the first time in the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with their first regular season game against the same opposition, scheduled on 23rd October. The Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets in 2024, and will be looking to make a stronger run under Reddick.