Lewis Hamilton comes up with brutal response to silence Donald Trump: ‘That doesn’t stop me. It is a fight…’

Lewis Hamilton and every F1 team signed a diversity and inclusion charter in November last year. Hamilton, himself, has long been a proponent for diversity. But it now has been threatened by US President Donald Trump, who recently signed a series of executive orders to cut back on ‘Diversity, Equality and Inclusion’ in business. Lewis Hamilton responded to Donald Trump.(AFP/Reuters)

The British F1 driver was asked about it by TIME magazine recently, and had a bold approach to Trump and the entire situation.

‘Not going to change what he does…’

“I’m not going to change what he does, or the government does. All I can do is try to make sure that in my space, in my environment, I’m trying to elevate people. There’s going to be forces along the way that don’t want that, for whatever reason I can’t fathom. That doesn’t stop me. It is a fight that we’ll just keep fighting,” he said.

Hamilton has also suffered racial abuse in the past, famously at the 2008 Catalunya Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s team manager at his new team Ferrari, also spoke on the recent developments, triggered by Trump.

“It’s not politically correct, but first is performance. I’m keen to go into the direction of diversity and so on. We are doing our best effort. We are trying to push in this direction, but I want to build up the best team,” he said.

Hamilton has bagged a joint-record seven F1 World Drivers’ C’ship titles, and is tied with Michael Schumacher, and also has the record for most wins (105), pole positions (104) and podium finishes (202).

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes ahead of the 2025 season, in a multi-year contract, reported to be worth more than 40 million pounds per year. He replaced Carlos Sainz Jr and now has Charles Leclerc as his partner. It was similar move to Mercedes from McLaren in 2013, and fans once again went into a state of frenzy.