Lewis Hamilton’s father rushes to console F1 debutant after shock Australian GP crash in heartwarming moment: ‘I felt…’

Isack Hadjar had a bittersweet F1 debut as he crashed his Racing Bulls car on the formation lap of the season-opening Australian GP. The accident happened just before the start, and it delayed the beginning of the race. The Frenchman hit his car into the wall while trying to get his tyres warm. Rain had already threatened to delay the start, and then he added to it. Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony consoles Isack Hadjar.(Twitter (Formula 1))

The 20-year-old was devastated, refusing to answer radio calls as he got out of his car. Meanwhile, he left his helmet on, and had one hand on his visor as he was consoled by officials.

As he took a long walk to the pit lane, Lewis Hamilton’s father Anthony rushed in and wrapped his arm around the youngster’s shoulder in a heartwarming moment.

Hadjar is known to be a fan of the British ace, and has also taken selfies with him before. So it must have been a decent memory of him as Hamilton’s father consoled him.

Later, he said, “I just lost the rear end of the car. I mean, these cars in these conditions, they just snap so fast so it's unsavable. I couldn't get the grip back. I tried to save it. I knew it was going to be tricky, even on the formation lap, but definitely drivable. I'm just sorry for the team right now and my close ones watching the race. It's just embarrassing.”

When asked about his moment with Hamilton’s father, he revealed, “He told me to keep my head high and be proud and he said I did well yesterday. It was a nice gesture from him.”

Lewis Hamilton's father explains reason behind consoling young F1 debutant

Meanwhile, even Anthony was asked about his intervention, and he explained his behaviour. “My heart just sank for him. Not just for him, for his parents, for everything that they have done to work hard to get to this point and it's snatched from you,” he said.

“I just felt terrible for him, so I just thought, you know what, I need to go and tell this kid keep your head high, walk tall, you're going to come back. I think he's a phenomenal driver, you know. I really do. There is more to come from Isack than we have probably seen this weekend,” he added.