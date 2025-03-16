F1: Full list of crashes at Australian GP as Carlos Sainz, Alonso fail to finish - Scary visuals of six accidents

Motorsports fans were treated to epic drama in Melbourne as Lando Norris battled hard to convert his pole position to victory at the Formula 1 season-opening Australian Grand Prix. It was mixed weather conditions at the Australian GP, also riddled with a late-race downpour, multiple crashes and Safety Cars. The season-opening Australian GP saw multiple crashes.(AFP)

The race saw Isack Hadjar, Jack Doohan, Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Gabriel Bortoleto and Liam Lawson not finish as they were involved in multiple crashes.

The race got off to a totally chaotic start, as Hadjar, Doohan and Sainz all crashed out before the end of lap one. The formation lap started in shaky conditions after rain led to limited running in the support categories, with only F3 completing any racing laps.

F1, Australian GP: Full list of crashes

Isack Hadjar's crash leads to delayed start

Hadjar was following the pack through Turn 1 from his 11th place grid slot, but then suddenly sped in Turn 2 and spun into the barriers, and his car received huge damage to the rear wing, causing him to retire. His day ended before the Grand Prix had even begun, and the start was delayed as a result.

Jack Doohan hits the barriers

The Safety Car was called out after only a single lap, as Doohan was the next one. He hit the barriers on the run to Turn 6, and his rear tyres spun up with a gear shift.

Carlos Sainz joins the crash party

Then Sainz joined the wretched crash party as he lost control of his Williams car at the final corner and hit the wall.

Fernando Alonso's turn

Fernando Alonso was the second veteran to fall victim, as his Aston Martin lost control. He ran wide onto the wet kerb at Turn 6, and his rear end spun into the barriers. The incident led to the calling of a second safety car.

Gabriel Bortoleto's rear suspension woes

Meanwhile, Bortoleto was the fifth driver to crash out of the race. He ran off at Turn 13 which sent his Sauber into a spin, and crashed into the wall.

Liam Lawson loses control

Red Bull driver Lawson, on the other hand, lost control of his vehicle at Turn 1 during a sudden rain storm.