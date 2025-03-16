Lewis Hamilton doesn't hold back as he brutally blames ‘tricky Ferrari car', defends angry radio communication meltdown

Lewis Hamilton had a disappointing Ferrari debut, as the seven-time world champion finished in 10th spot at the Australian Grand Prix, bagging the final point. It wasn’t easy for him during qualifying too, as he qualified eighth. Ferrari's British driver Lewis Hamilton (C), Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc (R)and other drivers leave after posing for a group photo.(AFP)

It was McLaren’s Lando Norris, who reigned supreme in Melbourne, in a race which featured mixed weather conditions, multiple crashes, late-race downpour and Safety Cars which caused plenty of drama. Meanwhile, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen had to settle for second spot, followed by Mercedes’ George Russell in third.

Hamilton made a shock move to Ferrari after last season, ending his long historic association with Mercedes. But it looks like it didn’t go according to plan in his first main test, as Ferrari’s strategy didn’t pay off, with the decision to stay out on slick tyres in the rain, which first put him in podium contention, but later, he had to battle to even be among the points.

‘The car was really, really hard to drive’: Lewis Hamilton

Speaking after the race, he slammed his Ferrari debut, and criticised the car. “It was very tricky and went a lot worse than I thought it would go,” he said, while in conversation with Sky Sports F1.

“The car was really, really hard to drive today. For me, I'm just grateful I kept it out of the wall because that's where it wanted to go most of the time.

“A lot to take from it and just getting acclimatised with the new power unit in the wet conditions. The settings it requires are different, and a different way of driving and a different set-up on the steering wheel,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hamilton also had a controversial moment as he was caught lashing out at new race engineer Riccardo Adami, while communicating. But after the race, Hamilton hailed Adami and said, “I think Riccardo did a really good job. We're learning about each other bit by bit. After this we'll download, we'll go through all the comments - things I said and vice versa. Generally, I'm not one that likes a lot of information in-race, unless I ask for it. He did his best today and we'll move forward.”