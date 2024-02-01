 Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025: Reports - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Other Sports / Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025: Reports

Lewis Hamilton set for shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025: Reports

Reuters |
Feb 01, 2024 04:35 PM IST

Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His current contract is due to expire at the end of next year

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton is set for a shock switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in 2025 as replacement for Spanish driver Carlos Sainz, according to multiple media reports on Thursday.

Lewis Hamilton(REUTERS)
Lewis Hamilton(REUTERS)

Mercedes and Ferrari declined to comment on the speculation.

Sky Sports television said it understood Mercedes principal Toto Wolff would brief the team before a formal announcement later on Thursday.

Hamilton, 39, has been with Mercedes since 2013 and won his first title with McLaren in 2008. His current contract is due to expire at the end of next year.

(more to follow…)

