Sweden's Linn Grant fired a 7-under-par 63 to join Australian Grace Kim in the lead at The Annika on Friday at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. Linn Grant, Grace Kim share lead halfway through The Annika

Grant and Kim stand at 9-under 131 through two rounds, one shot better than Jennifer Kupcho and South Korea's Haeran Ryu .

Mexico's Gaby Lopez shot a 64 to move into sole possession of fifth place at 7 under, while World No. 2 Nelly Korda also posted a 63 and is tied at 6 under with Auston Kim , Lauren Coughlin and Spain's Carlota Ciganda .

Grant actually began her second round with a bogey at the par-4 10th before rallying with three birdies in a row. She wrapped up her round with eight birdies after hitting 17 of 18 greens in regulation.

Like most golfers from Sweden, Grant grew up idolizing Annika Sorenstam, for whom this tournament is named.

"I played in Annika's events since I was 14, 13," Grant said. "You know, I met her pretty much every year since then, getting all her tips and tricks. Not entirely getting to know her, but a little bit I assume, and just learning a bit from her, seeing her and kind of feeling like it's possible to play out here, and she's been a huge inspiration.

"Just having this event and what she does for all the juniors back home is so big. I mean, I feel like she could do anything, but she gives back so much."

Meanwhile, Kim is in great position for her third LPGA win after she captured her first major, the Evian Championship, this past July in France.

"I just kind of kept my mojo going," Kim said after she followed an opening- round 65 with a 66. "Just hit lots of fairways and tried to make a lot of putts. It helped probably I hit a few more close today, making more easier birdies. Yeah, I guess just stayed in my lane really."

Meanwhile, Korda is making her first start following an abbreviated and self- imposed break to heal up a neck injury. She not only hit all 14 fairways in regulation on Friday amid a bogey-free round, she caught the attention of none other than LeBron James with her difficult birdie putt at No. 18. "Helluva put Nelly!" James posted on X.

"I actually did see he tweeted about my shoes, too, so it's cool to see all these legends get into the game of golf," Korda said of James two days after playing with WNBA star Caitlin Clark in the tournament's pro-am.

While Korda enters the weekend within shouting distance of the lead, others are packing up early. Notable names who missed the cut line of 1 over par include Megan Khang , English rising star Lottie Woad , Japan's Yuka Saso , Lexi Thompson and amateur Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump .

Field Level Media

