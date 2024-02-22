LIV Golf on Bhullar’s mind as he eyes back-to-back International Series titles

Gaganjeet Bhullar won the last International Series of 2023 on the Asian Tour. He is now focused on getting fast off the blocks in 2024 as the first leg of the Tour’s premium tournaments starts in the stunning Al Mouj Golf Club in Muscat. Gaganjeet Bhullar plays a shot.(Getty Images)

The Asian Tour has two concurrent Order of Merits running through the season. One encompasses tournaments in the schedule and crowns the Player of the Year, and the other is the IS Order of Merit, which is based on earnings in the 10 International Series events. The latter offers pathways to the lucrative LIV Golf, with the winner getting a card for the next season and the top-30 players qualifying for the Promotions event that offers three cards to the League.

Bhullar finished third in the Asian Tour Order of Merit last year, his best finish ever, and his victory at the International Series Indonesian Masters was his 11th on the Tour, making him the third most successful player in its history behind the veteran Thai duo of Thaworn Wiratchant (18) and Thongchai Jaidee (13).

On the IS Order of Merit, Bhullar surged to No8 after his win in Indonesia, but his only other top-10 was a tied fifth place at the St Andrews Bay Championship.

And the Chandigarh-based pro has set his sights on winning both the Order of Merits this year and secure his place alongside his friend Anirban Lahiri in LIV Golf.

“That’s the aim,” said the 35-year-old, who got to the final stage of the LIV Promotions event last year in Abu Dhabi before falling short.

“It’s the goal for me this year. I want to become the Asian Tour No1. So many of my friends have done that, and I am very eager to join that club.

“And given how the Asian Tour has aligned itself with LIV Golf, playing the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour is not an immediate pathway available. But I dearly want to be a part of LIV Golf. Of course, the money is incredible, but what greatly motivates me is the opportunity to play against some of the finest golfers of our time like Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau.”

In all probability, winning the IS Order of Merit would also secure the Asian Tour No1 status, given that each of the International Series tournaments have a minimum guaranteed prize fund of $2 million this year. That's what American Andy Ogletree did in 2023.

“That’s exactly what I want to do as well. If I do well in the International Series events, I would also be doing well in the Asian Tour Order of Merit. Last year, I had a slow start. I was playing well from the very beginning, but somehow, I was unable to put good scores together on the golf course. I only got it going towards the middle of the year when I played well in England and Scotland,” said Bhullar.

“I want to start better this year, and Oman is going to be a good place to do that. I have played here at least three times before, and I love the golf course. I slipped on the final day when the conditions were quite windy. I still hit the ball well and found many greens in regulation, but I got punished whenever I did not.

“Keeping the ball in play off the tees is always a good thing on any golf course, and that would be important here as well. I have been driving the ball very well again from the last season, so hopefully, that would help me here at Al Mouj.”

The $2 million tournament has 12 Indians in the field, which also includes 21 LIV Golf players.