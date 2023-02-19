Mac McClung steals the show in All-Star Saturday, Damian Lillard shines in 3-Point Contest

The NBA All-Star Saturday was held in Salt Lake City, featuring the Skills Challenge, 3-point contest, and the slam dunk contest. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard won the 3-point championship, while the hometown heroes, Team Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton, and Walker Kessler, won the Skills Challenge.

However, the highlight of the night was Mac McClung's performance in the slam dunk contest, where he won with a score of 100-98 over New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III.

NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

The Skills Challenge title went to the hometown heroes, Team Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler. The trio beat Team Rooks and Team Antetokounmpos with a score of 300 points, including 200 in the shooting competition.

Team Rooks bagged 100 points in Team Relay event but Team Jazz tok the lead henceforth in Team Passing and Team Shooting rounds.

NBA All Star 3-Point Contest

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard competes in the 3-Point Contest during the 2023 All Star Saturday Night at Vivint Arena.(USA TODAY Sports)

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was crowned the 3-point champion, scoring 26 points in the final round. Lillard beat Indiana Pacers guards Buddy Hield (25 points) and Tyrese Haliburton (17) to become the first Trail Blazers player to win the title. Lillard was thrilled to have finally won the contest after being eliminated in the first round twice in the past.

"I just wanted to get it done at least one time. So I'm happy I got it, now I can retire from it," said Lillard, who scored 26 points in the final round to claim his first title.

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

The highlight of the night, however, was the slam dunk contest, which McClung won by a score of 100-98 over New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III. McClung's first dunk was a statement, earning a perfect 50 score. The dunk featured him jumping over two people, grabbing the ball, tapping it off the glass, and finishing with two hands.

"It's great," McClung said. "I'm truly blessed and grateful to the NBA for giving me this opportunity. If you guys will have me, I'll be back (next year)."

The trophy was awarded by Julius Erving, the first dunk champion. The NBA announced earlier in the day that it would be naming its All-Star dunk contest trophy after Erving.

"It's unmatched, unparalleled," Erving said of the honor. "It feels really good."