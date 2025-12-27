Magnus Carlsen reacts angrily, shoves camera away after shock World Rapid and Blitz loss to Russian GM - Watch

Magnus Carlsen pushes a camera away after his defeat.(X) A big blunder saw Magnus Carlsen lose to Russian GM Vladislav Artemiev in Doha. After his loss, the Norwegian took out his anger towards a cameraman. Magnus Carlsen was left fuming on Saturday after losing to Vladislav Artemiev at the ongoing World Rapid and Blitz Championships. The Norwegian faced Artemiev in a top-of-the-table clash, but it was the Russian GM who came out on top. The World No. 1 was not in the mood to be in the spotlight after his defeat and as he was leaving the playing hall, a cameraman began to follow him.

Visibly annoyed, Carlsen pushed the camera and walked away. Playing with white pieces, Artemiev began cautiously as Carlsen drew first blood. Soon, the Russian began to tease Carlsen with his bishops and began to gain an advantage.

With both players running out of time and Carlsen under 37 seconds, he made a huge blunder with his bishop, moving it to g2. Moments later, he resigned, accepting his defeat.

Here is a video of Carlsen pushing the camera away:

Artemiev is currently on a hot streak and also beat India's No. 1 Arjun Erigaisi earlier. He is currently on top of the standings with 5.5 points. Meanwhile, Carlsen is second with 5 points. Artemiev is a 27-year-old GM from Russia. He received the GM title in 2014 and went on to become the 2019 European Chess Champion.

France's Maxime Vachier-Lagrave occupies third spot, with Spanish GM David Anton Guiarro in fourth position. On the other hand, reigning world champion D Gukesh is fifth.

Recently, Carlsen opened up on his relationship with FIDE. The Norwegian was at the centre of controversy during last year's World Rapid and Blitz C'ships. He revealed that he is not in touch with FIDE and came for the tournament due to his relationship with the organiser. In the rapid section last year, he pulled out of the tournament after being fined for wearing jeans. He returned to action in the blitz section and once again invited controversy in the final, where he shared the title with Ian Nepomniachtchi.