Magnus Carlsen's coach brutally tears into FIDE and Chess World Cup in explosive claim: ‘None of the top 3 players…’

The Chess World Cup 2025 is currently underway in Goa, and fans have even had the opportunity to see D Gukesh in action. However, one name is sorely missing from the showpiece event, and that is Magnus Carlsen. The World No. 1 and arguably greatest of the current generation skipped the tournament and won't be challenging Gukesh for the World C'ship title next year. Magnus Carlsen decided to skip the ongoing Chess World Cup.(PTI)

Carlsen has criticised FIDE's handling of classical chess, the format used at the World Cup and World C'ship. He is not in good terms with FIDE, especially after taking the side of Freestyle Chess. Meanwhile, he also refused to defend his title in 2023, and Ding Liren ultimately claimed it. Liren lost to Gukesh last year.

Meanwhile, even Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana are absent from the World Cup, having decided to skip the event. Carlsen, Nakamura and Caruana have mentioned in the past that FIDE events are not attractive due to the low prize money, considering other expenses.

What did Magnus Carlsen's coach say?

Taking to X, Carlsen's coach Peter Heine Nielsen took a bold dig at FIDE and the ongoing Chess World Cup. He wrote, "The World Cup is happening right now. None of the top 3 players in the world participate, but right now instead plays a weekly online event " Titled Tuesday" It would cause an outrage in any other sport, but is the "normal" in chess."

Carlsen has also claimed that his relationship with FIDE was destroyed after the jeans scandal during the 2024 World Rapid and Blitz Championships.

During the Freestyle Chess vs FIDE feud in February, he told Norwegian TV network TV2, "FIDE has actually ‘backed out.’ What I can say now is that the relationship that my team and I have with FIDE is pretty destroyed. At least with the current administration."

"What I can say now is that the relationship that my team and I have with FIDE is pretty destroyed. At least with the current administration."

He also won't be in action in this year's World Rapid and Blitz C'ships. He said, "As it is now, it’s completely out of the question."