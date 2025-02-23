Menu Explore
Marco Rossi's OT winner caps Wild's comeback vs. Red Wings

Reuters |
Feb 23, 2025 02:23 AM IST

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-DET-MIN/RECAP

Marco Rossi scored with 1:25 remaining in overtime and the visiting Minnesota Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday in both teams' return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

HT Image
HT Image

Rossi exited the penalty box and scored on a breakaway to cap off the Wild's late rally. Minnesota trailed 3-1 in the third period.

Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist for the Wild, who also got goals from Marcus Foligno and Vinnie Hinostroza. Marc-Andre Fleury made 27 saves as Minnesota notched its third straight win.

Fleury, 40, was playing his 1,045th career game, moving him past Roberto Luongo for second place on the NHL's all-time list for games played by a goaltender. Martin Brodeur holds the all-time record.

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond each had a goal and an assist for Detroit. Andrew Copp notched his 300th point in his 700th career game by assisting on DeBrincat's goal.

Cam Talbot made 35 saves as the Red Wings dropped their second straight .

DeBrincat opened the scoring at 7:54 of the first period, patiently shoveling a backhander past Fleury. Vladimir Tarasenko collected the puck and passed it back to Copp, who set up DeBrincat in the slot.

Larkin converted on the power play at 5:41 of the second period to double Detroit's lead. DeBrincat appeared to score again, but his shot rang off the post and bounced behind Fleury before Larkin tapped the puck into the net.

The Wild answered with a power play goal of their own. With Justin Holl in the penalty box, Boldy took a shot that deflected into the air. Hinostroza, situated near the goal post, chopped at the puck and it bounced into the net.

DeBrincat's hard check on Brock Faber late in the second period led to a scuffle, and the Red Wings wound up with a power play that carried into the third. Raymond scored 22 seconds into the period on a one-timer off a Larkin pass for a 3-1 lead.

Boldy scored during a delayed penalty with 6:53 remaining to cut Detroit's lead to one.

After the Wild pulled Fleury for an extra skater, Foligno tied it with 1:31 remaining on a shot that deflected off Talbot's arm and into the net.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

