Mary Kom, Manpreet named flag-bearers at Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Multiple-time world boxing champion and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom and men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will have the honour of carrying the Indian tri-colour in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23.

For the first time, a male and female flag-bearer will lead their respective national contingents when they march into the Olympic Stadium. The step is part of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) endeavour to usher in gender parity in the Olympics.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia has been named the flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

Also read | Tokyo Olympics: All the Indian athletes who have qualified so far

At 38, Mary Kom, a six-time world champion and 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, is the most seasoned campaigner in the Indian contingent. The feisty boxer from Manipur could not qualify for the 2016 Rio Games but the hunger and passion to win an Olympic gold still burns in her heart.

The mother of four shifted to a higher weight division—51kg (flyweight)—to qualify for the Olympics. Taking on the younger lot in the ring, Mary Kom is still quick and strong enough to be a contender. She won gold at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, silver at Asian Championships and bronze at the 2019 World Championships.

In Tokyo, she will spearhead a strong boxing squad of five men and four women.

Also read | Indian mixed sports pairs target a Tokyo Olympics tango

“It is a special moment for me, it has come after years of toil and hard work. I consider myself very special that I have been given this honour. It just adds to my responsibility to bring home a medal. I thank the sports ministry, IOA and federation for choosing me,” Mary Kom said.

Badminton star PV Sindhu, who won silver in Rio as one of only two Indian medallists, was also in the reckoning though her event starts on July 24.

Mary Kom will be the third woman athlete, after Shiny Wilson (1992 Barcelona) and Anju Bobby George (2004 Athens) to be India’s flag-bearer at the Olympics.

Also read | Tokyo Games still weigh limits on fans -- if any fans at all

In Rio, shooter Abhinav Bindra, India’s only individual gold medallist, was given the honour while it was wrestler Sushil Kumar at the 2012 London Olympics. From breathing new life into Indian wrestling with a bronze in 2008 Beijing, Sushil went on to win silver four years later, becoming the only Indian athlete with two Olympic medals in an individual sport. Life has taken a terrible turn for the wrestler though, now behind bars facing murder charges.

Bindra had the opportunity to emulate Sushil in Rio. After winning a historic gold in Beijing, he came agonisingly close to a second Olympic medal in 10m air rifle, but ended up fourth following a shoot-off with Ukraine’s Serhiy Kulish. That was the last time he competed.

Manpreet Singh, who has 269 international caps, is the sixth hockey player to be named flag-bearer of the Indian contingent. The last hockey player to get the honour was Pargat Singh, at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

“It’s a huge honour to be named the flag-bearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom,” said Manpreet, 29. “I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career, and it is also a huge moment for hockey,” said Manpreet, who will be playing in his third Olympics.

Mary Kom is training in Italy with the boxing squad and will leave for Tokyo from there while Manpreet and the rest of the hockey squad will fly out of India.

Biggest contingent

The size of the Indian contingent will be around 126 athletes, including alternate players for team sports, and 75 officials, bringing the total strength to 201, an Indian Olympic Association statement said. The IOC on Sunday allowed NOCs to name alternate players in team sports who can be drafted in the match squad in case of Covid emergencies. India fielded a squad of 117 athletes at Rio.

“The Indian contingent comprises 56 % men and 44 % women. India will compete in about 85 medal positions.” IOA said.