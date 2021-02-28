Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom will spearhead a 14-member Indian boxing in the Boxam International tournament in Castellon, Spain from March 1 to 7.
According to a release issued by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI), the Indian contingent left for Spain in early hours on Sunday.
Besides Mary Kom, the team also has Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg).
The duo are key highlights of the Indian team as they are set to make a return to the ring for the first time since the Asian Olympic Qualifiers held in Jordan in March last year.
The highly-competitive tournament will feature 19 nations with their Tokyo-bound boxers.
The Indian team will consist of eight men and six women pugilists, including nine Olympic qualified boxers.
Young boxer Jasmine, who was highly-impressive during the national camp, is also accompanying the boxers for her maiden senior tour. She will participate in the women's 57kg category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh returns to mat with gold in Kiev tournament, pins rival in final
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo
- The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canelo Alvarez continues to cement legacy, outclasses Yildirim to retain titles
- Alvarez, of Mexico, dropped the Turkish challenger with a left right combination to the head midway through the third round. Alvarez followed with additional combinations, pinning Yildirim on the ropes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LeBron James rejects Zlatan''s criticism of activist athletes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Excuse me while I kiss the sky
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boxer Deepak Bhoria shakes off harsh life, makes ring craft count
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India hockey team faces hosts Germany in post-pandemic re-build
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seven days quarantine for Delhi World Cup-bound UK shooters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mashal Sports issues ITT to auction Pro Kabaddi League media rights
- Sports management company Mashal Sports will conduct an open market media rights auction for five Pro Kabaddi League seasons to be held during 2021 - 2025.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi ensures weekend action at Gainbridge LPGA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian men's skeet team wins bronze in ISSF World Cup
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox