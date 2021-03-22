IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu
Ugo Ugochukwu(Formula 1 / Twitter)
Ugo Ugochukwu(Formula 1 / Twitter)
others

McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:01 PM IST

McLaren have signed a long-term agreement with 13-year-old American karter Ugo Ugochukwu to support him through the junior categories of motorsport, the Formula One team announced on Monday.

New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the United States.

"We’ve been watching Ugo’s progress with interest, so when the opportunity to sign an agreement with him became available, we had no hesitation moving on it," said McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown in a statement.

"Now we’ll focus on giving Ugo the right support when he needs it to help him fulfil his potential."

McLaren's most famous junior signing was Britain's Lewis Hamilton, now a seven-times world champion, who was backed by the Woking team and Mercedes from the age of 13 and made his F1 debut in 2007.

Hamilton won his first F1 title with McLaren in 2008 and moved to Mercedes in 2013.

"I’m honoured to be signed by such an iconic team as McLaren Racing so early in my career. To have the support of McLaren is fantastic and what any young driver dreams of," said Ugochukwu.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mclaren zak brown
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Para shooter Avani Lekhara(SAIMedia / Twitter)
Para shooter Avani Lekhara(SAIMedia / Twitter)
others

Al Ain 2021: Para shooter Avani Lekhara clinches silver; India stay in top three

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Lekhara put up a strong challenge in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 final but fell short, in the end, to go down to Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik by just 0.3 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ugo Ugochukwu(Formula 1 / Twitter)
Ugo Ugochukwu(Formula 1 / Twitter)
others

McLaren F1 sign 13-year-old American karter Ugochukwu

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:01 PM IST
New York-born Ugochukwu won last year's European FIA OKJ European kart championship after taking a string of titles in the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(File)
Representational image.(File)
others

Five Indian wrestlers selected for Asian Olympic qualifiers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Apart from Sonam, the other four wrestlers to make the cut are Seema (50Kg), Anshu Malik (57Kg), Nisha (68Kg) and Pooja (76Kg).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonam Malik (in red) during a bout(HT Photo)
Sonam Malik (in red) during a bout(HT Photo)
others

Rookie Sonam ends Olympic medallist Sakshi's Tokyo dreams

By Sharad Deep, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:03 PM IST
Sonam took down Sakshi in a fiercely contested 62kg bout to win 8-7 and book her place in the team for the Asian Olympic qualifiers in April.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mairaj Ahmad Khan. File(PTI file photo)
Mairaj Ahmad Khan. File(PTI file photo)
others

Gold for Indian men's skeet team, women settle for silver

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The Indian team of Gurjoat Khangura, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa beat Qatar's Nasser Al-Attiya, Ali Ahmed A O Al-Ishaq and Rashid Hamad 6-2 on the shotgun range of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.(Twitter/India All Sports)
Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.(Twitter/India All Sports)
others

Sensational Saurabh, Manu shoot 10m mixed pistol gold

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The Indians beat Golnoush Sebhatollahi and Javed Foroughi of Iran 16-12, making a brilliant rally after trailing 0-4 at the end of the second series. This is India's fifth gold at the ongoing event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
In this March 22, 2018, file photo is seen Indian shooter Elavenil Valarivan flashes a victory sign after(PTI)
others

How my partner is shooting in mixed events doesn't affect me: Elavenil

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The 21-year-old Elavenil and 18-year-old Divyansh clinched the mixed top honours to give India their fourth gold of the marquee tournament. For Divyansh, it was his fourth mixed gold at the senior World Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
India’s Elavenil Valarivan(Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: Divyansh, Elavenil claim 10m mixed air rifle gold for India

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The India duo shot a combined total of 16 in the gold medal match to finish ahead of Hungarian world number one Istvan Peni and Eszter Denes who managed 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup: Representational image(HT)
others

Bio-bubble tightened as 5 shooters test Covid positive at World Cup

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Organisers are also worried over incidents of shooters participating in the prestigious event going out of the sanitised areas with the competition still to run for another week
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Getty Images)
Representational Image(Getty Images)
others

Indian shooter tests negative a day after returning COVID positive

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:36 PM IST
After being released as a precautionary measure, the shooter is likely to be back in the team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
Ganemat Sekhon(Twitter)
others

'I was very nervous at start of final': Ganemat Sekhon after bagging medal

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:44 PM IST
The 20-year-old from Chandigarh created history when she bagged a bronze on the third competition day of the tournament here on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
Ganemat Sakhon.(ISSF/Youtube)
others

Shooter Ganemat Sekhon gives Indian women's skeet a podium facelift

By Avishek Roy, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
The Chandigarh shooter overcame early nerves in the final to claim a first for India in the ISSF Wold Cup in New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
2021 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup(Twitter)
others

Para shooter Singhraj clinches gold, Narwal finishes fourth

PTI, Al Ain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Singhraj, the Sydney 2019 World Championships medallist, pipped Rio 2016 bronze medallist Server Ibragimov by 2.8 points.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Twitter)
Representational image.(Twitter)
others

Dominant India win both men's and women's 10m air pistol team gold medals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
First, the terrific trio of Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha won the top prize in the women's team 10m air pistol event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
Indian men's team settled for silver. (Twitter)
others

ISSF World Cup: India bag silver in men's team air rifle event, women finish 4th

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 02:03 PM IST
  • The Indian trio shot a total of 14 in the gold medal round.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP