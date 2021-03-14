IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Others / Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
others

Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing

The Finn had managed only six laps on Friday due to a gearbox problem in the morning, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton sent the car backwards into the gravel on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:36 AM IST

Valtteri Bottas lifted Mercedes to the top of the testing timesheets in Bahrain on Saturday in a return to normal service for the unsettled Formula One champions after a difficult opening day.

The Finn had managed only six laps on Friday due to a gearbox problem in the morning, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton sent the car backwards into the gravel on Saturday.

The situation was a far cry from recent years of Mercedes dominating pre-season testing.

Bottas got the team back on track with 58 laps of the Sakhir circuit in Saturday's second stint, the same amount that Hamilton did in the morning, with a fastest lap of one minute 30.289 seconds on the softest and quickest tyres.

How much that meant, in testing, remains to be seen and Bottas recognised it was unclear what fuel loads rivals were running.

"It's windier here than we've had at a race but one of the bigger issues with the car is the rear end, it's quite snappy and unforgiving," said Bottas.

"With the new tyres, it's quite sensitive so we need to calm the car down a bit."

Mercedes still remained last when it came to laps completed, with both drivers having a half day each remaining to them.

"It’s day two of testing, so we’re just focused on doing our job," said Hamilton, who had struggled through a sandstorm on Friday.

"There’s no point in getting worried just yet, everyone’s focusing on their programmes and that’s what we’re doing."

ALONSO RETURNS

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was second fastest, 0.124 slower, with Canadian Lance Stroll third for Aston Martin and Lando Norris fourth for McLaren.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was fastest for McLaren in the morning session for the second day in a row.

Double world champion Fernando Alonso, who has replaced Ricciardo at the Renault team now renamed as Alpine, began his comeback after two years away with the second-quickest time in the morning.

The Spaniard ended the day with 128 laps under his belt.

"The car did feel good today, but I think we still need to understand the characteristics of the new aero package a bit better," he said.

Mexican Sergio Perez, taking over the Red Bull from Max Verstappen who drove on Friday, was third quickest in the morning but had a scare in the afternoon when part of his car's engine cover flew off on the main straight.

"It is clear that we have not been chasing lap times and have only run one of the harder compounds, so there are no real conclusions to be drawn from the overall time sheet," said Red Bull's head of race engineering Guillaume Rocquelin.

Hamilton's excursion into the gravel on a windy morning halted the session for some 15 minutes.

The car was transported back to the pitlane, shrouded in a black sheet, to be cleared of gravel before he returned for the final hour before lunch.

Other drivers, including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, also went off or had spins in challenging conditions with the wind direction shifting.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel sat out most of the first session due to a gearbox issue and did only nine laps.

Teams have only three days of testing, half the amount of last year, before the first race in Bahrain on March 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas in action during testing.(REUTERS)
others

Mercedes back on top after tough start to testing

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The Finn had managed only six laps on Friday due to a gearbox problem in the morning, and seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton sent the car backwards into the gravel on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
From Left: G Sathiyan, Manika Batra and A Sharath Kamal(Twitter/Getty)
others

Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Manika Batra set for Tokyo Olympics qualifiers

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 10:37 PM IST
  • A world event followed by an Asian event will give a good opportunity for India’s top table tennis players to seal berths for this year’s Games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
NADA conducted dope tests during the recent Indian Grand Prix athletic meets in Patiala. (Getty Images)
others

Two Tokyo Olympic probables test positive: NADA chief

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 08:36 PM IST
  • Two athletes who are part of India’s core group of Olympic probables have failed dope tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
Doping, conceptual illustration.(Getty Images/Science Photo Libra)
others

Two Olympic probable athletes fail NADA dope tests at IGP in Patiala

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 04:37 PM IST
It is understood that one of the athletes is a high-profile female quarter-miler, who has won multiple gold medals in the 4x400m relay event and was supposed to be a part of the Tokyo-bound team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
File image of Narinder Batra.(File)
others

Seeking re-election as FIH president, Batra files nomination

PTI, Lausanne
PUBLISHED ON MAR 13, 2021 03:22 PM IST
The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief Batra, who became FIH president in 2016, had revealed his re-election bid in a letter to the FIH Congress on February 18.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
Vijender Singh and Artysh Lopsan (Extreme right)
others

Vijender Singh buoyant ahead of return to ring

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • The organisers are billing it as a Vegas-style boxing event—Battle on Ship—that for the first time will be live on OTT platform on pay-per-view. Having last fought in November, 2019 in Dubai, Vijender said he was waiting for his return for a long time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
Vijender Singh: File Photo(HT Photo)
others

Vijender to take on Russian Artysh Lopsan in comeback fight on March 19

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:09 PM IST
Vijender and Losan will square off on March 19 in a super middle-weight (76kg) showdown on the rooftop deck of the Majestic Pride Casino Ship in Panaji, Goa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
The ISSF World Cup is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 27(HT Archive)
others

ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrive, UK & Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:51 PM IST
ISSF World Cup: Qatar arrives, UK and Brazil to go into hard quarantine on arrival
READ FULL STORY
Close
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach(VIA REUTERS)
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach(VIA REUTERS)
others

Thomas Bach re-elected as IOC president until 2025

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 09:49 PM IST
  • Bach said Tokyo was “the best prepared Olympic city ever” and reiterated the games would open on July 23 despite restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
others

Indian challenge in Doha ends with Sharath Kamal's loss in pre-quarters

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Sharath showed consistency in the first game against Dmitrij, who recently won the WTT Contenders title, and came close. But he could never get under the skin of a man who was in superb form.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom(PTI)
Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom(PTI)
others

Tokyo will be my Olympic swansong, says veteran Indian boxer Mary Kom

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:21 PM IST
Six-times world champion Kom, 38, has been boxing for 20 years but had to wait for the London Games in 2012 for a shot at an Olympic medal when women were allowed to compete for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vijender Singh: File photo(Getty Images)
Vijender Singh: File photo(Getty Images)
others

Vijender's pro bout tickets go on sale online from Saturday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:31 PM IST
While Vijender headlines the main event for the night, fans will also witness six other undercard fights bearing 12 top Indian boxers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Anirban Lahiri
File photo of Anirban Lahiri
others

Lahiri happy to be back at Players Championship featuring stellar field

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Lahiri has played at The Players both in May previously and now in March and sees a change in weather between the two periods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision. (Getty Images)
The impact of travel restrictions and quarantine measures currently in effect led to the decision. (Getty Images)
others

PGA Tour cancels 2021 Canadian Open due to Covid-19 challenges

Reuters, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 10:06 PM IST
  • The 2021 Canadian Open scheduled for June at St. George's Golf & Country Club in Toronto has been cancelled due to Covid-19 challenges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
File image of Sharath Kamal.(PTI)
others

Sharath Kamal downs world number 16 Franziska; Sathiyan, Manika lose in Doha

PTI, Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 06:43 PM IST
Sharath Kamal, ranked 32, beat his higher-ranked rival from Germany 12-10, 3-11, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9 in the second-round match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP