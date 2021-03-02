Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
Mercedes has unveiled the car Lewis Hamilton will drive this season while trying to win an unprecedented eighth Formula One title.
The W12 car, presented Tuesday, retains the black introduced last year as part of the team's campaign against racism and discrimination and adds a touch of its more traditional silver.
The 36-year-old Hamilton, who signed a one-year contract extension last month, is bidding to move one title clear of Michael Schumacher. Meanwhile, Mercedes will be chasing an eighth drivers’ and constructors’ double.
Since joining Mercedes for the 2013 season, Hamilton has won six world titles — moving him level with Schumacher with a record seven for his career.
Hamilton, who has won 74 races with Mercedes, said earning an eighth title “is the ultimate dream, but I don’t think it will be the deciding factor as to whether I stay or keep going."
“I got into racing because I love racing and that has to be the core of what I do. If all you are going for is accolades and titles, I feel like I could lose my way," Hamilton said. “It is whether I still have that smile when I put on that helmet and leave the garage and whether I still enjoy it."
Hamilton will be teaming up with Valtteri Bottas for a fifth consecutive year.
The 2021 F1 season begins this month in Bahrain.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercedes unveils car for Hamilton's record-breaking F1 bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bahrain runner Jepkosgei banned for faking car crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manika, Sreeja advance into final round of singles qualifiers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paddlers Desai, Batra off to winning starts in WTT Contender series in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It's March, the month when the Tokyo Olympics were postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Woods appreciative of Sunday's show of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijender Singh marks return to ring with fight scheduled in Goa Casino ship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestler Bajrang Punia leaves social media, to focus on Tokyo Olympics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mary Kom to lead 14-strong Indian boxing team in Boxam International tourney
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vinesh Phogat resumes Tokyo Olympics re-build with title in Kiev meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feels like playing my playing first senior international event: Mudit Dani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gold for Rakesh, mixed doubles pair in Fazza world ranking tournament
- Indian para archer Rakesh Kumar stood on top of the podium in the Compound event while the pair of Harvinder Singh and Pooja grabbed gold in the recurve mixed team event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Para athlete Nishad Kumar tests positive for COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shooters disappoint in skeet mixed team event of ISSF Shotgun WC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian shotgun coach tests positive for Covid-19 in Cairo
- The coach had been immediately isolated after returning positive for the virus.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox