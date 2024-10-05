Michael Schumacher's brother makes ‘life is unfair’ admission on F1 legend's health update: ‘He taught me everything…’

Ralf Schumacher has admitted that he misses his brother Michael Schumacher of the old days; however, he has accepted the fact that sometimes life isn't fair. The Schumacher brothers used to rule the racing tracks in Formula One and became the first sibling pair to secure wins in F1 races. They are also the first siblings to claim the first and second finished podium in the same race. However, life made an unexpected turn in their life when Michael met with a horrific crash while skiing in the French Alps, hitting his head against a rock. The F1 legend's life has been low-key since then, as the family decided to keep his health a closely guarded secret. Former F1 driver Michael Schumacher.(AFP)

Michael reportedly made a surprise public appearance and recently attended his daughter's wedding, his first public appearance since the accident.

Ralf shared his sentiments on life after the horrific ski accident and shared his relationship with Michael during their young and F1 career days.

Speaking with German magazine Bunte, retired F1 star Ralf, shared: "Unfortunately, sometimes life isn't fair. We have to accept it. When I see his children Gina-Maria and Mick, my heart smiles. If someone in the family is looking for my advice, I'm there. They go their own way."

He confessed: "I miss the Michael of the old days. Life is unfair from time to time. Michael was very lucky throughout his life. But then there was this tragic accident. Michael wasn't only my brother. When we were kids, he was also my coach and mentor. He taught me literally everything about kart racing."

Meanwhile, Ralf recently came out as gay, and since then, he has been involved in a row with her ex-wife, Cora. The couple parted ways and divorced way back in 2015. However, things got worse after Ralf decided to come out as gay and revealed in July that he was in a relationship with his French business manager Etienne.

Cora said in an interview with Der Spiegel that her former husband's announcement 'was like a stab in the heart'.

She added: 'Today I feel used during the marriage. I feel like I've wasted my best years. I ask myself many questions. Was he honest with me?'

However, Ralf suggested that Cora knew about his union with Etienne and published screenshots of an alleged WhatsApp exchange from last year in which Cora appeared to congratulate his new partner.

Ralf has now decided to sell his house which he once shared with his ex-wife Cora.

According to a report on Daily Mail, the property is now being listed for sale by Marlies Muhr Real Estate, where the asking price is currently €4.85million, which is the equivalent of £4.07m.